  Virat Kohli Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Virat Kohli Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More

Virat Kohli
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born5th Nov, 1988
Age35 years, 9 months, 6 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches111281115374315143
Innings187269107357302235
Not Out114131684418
Runs8676130834008119651452510925
High Score254183122122183254
Average49.2957.3852.7341.4056.2950.34
Strike Rate55.2393.78137.96133.3593.7955.70
100S2947185136
50S296637917437
6S2414211737116639
4S9661226356106913901279
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 111281115374315143
Innings 114813455525
overs 29.1106.525.276.4117.3107.1
Runs 84665204667726338
wickets 044843
bestinning 01/151/132/251/151/19
bestmatch 01/151/132/251/152/42
Average 0166.2551.0083.37181.50112.66
econ 2.886.228.058.706.173.15
Strike Rate 0160.238.057.5176.2214.3
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Virat Kohli"
thumb

PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is

With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco

thumb

Manjrekar does not include Kohli and Pandya in his WC squad

In 9 matches, 430 runs, averaging 61.42, with a strike rate of 145.76. This is Virat Kohli's performance in this IPL. There's no way to call this bad from any angle. However, Kohli

thumb

Irfan Pathan thinks Kohli's opening role may open room for Dube and Rinku in playing XI

Former India all-rounder IrfanPathan believes that that Rinku Singh might not get a chance in the playing XIif Virat Kohli doesn't open the innings in the upcoming T20 World Cup. D

thumb

Aaron Finch backs Virat Kohli amidst his low strike rate criticisms

Former Australian captain Aaron Finch gave his hands to support Virat Kohli's knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad after Sunil Gavaskar's diatribes on Kohli's slow approach batting. I

thumb

Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Kohli for his slow batting approach against SRH

Sunil Gavaskar wasn’t pleased with Virat Kohli's slow approach batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (26th April). As Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday ended a six-

thumb

You are too good Pat: Kohli's heartfelt gesture towards Cummins before SRH vs RCB clash

In the 2024 Indian Premier League(IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been facing a series ofdisappointing performances. However, their star batter, Virat Kohli, has beenco

thumb

Riyan Parag credits Kohli for his reincarnation of form

Riyan Parag has been in tremendous form in this season of IPL. After being prompted to number 4 he has unearthed his batting maestro and is one of the forces behind Rajasthan Royal

thumb

Rohit and Virat should open at T20 World Cup : Sourav Ganguly

The dilemma of India's top order for T20I Cricket has become a series topic. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be India's openers in the upcoming T20 World Cup, narrated by the f

thumb

Virat Kohli fined 50% of his match fee for breaching code of conduct of IPL

It was a thriller of a game in the first match of the double header on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by only 1 run. However, Virat Kohli has been f

thumb

Exploring the Possibilities: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs?"

In a nail-biting encounter at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Pr

thumb

IPL 2024 : Virat Kohli's Fiery Reaction to Contentious Dismissal Sparks Drama at Eden Gardens RCBvsKKR

In the ongoing clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Virat Kohli's contentious dismissal ignited a fiery exchan

thumb

PAKvsNZ - Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Kohli and Azam, Becomes Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs

During the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made history by surpassing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

