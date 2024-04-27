Virat Kohli Career, Records, Awards, Wife, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|5th Nov, 1988
|Age
|35 years, 9 months, 6 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|111
|281
|115
|374
|315
|143
|Innings
|187
|269
|107
|357
|302
|235
|Not Out
|11
|41
|31
|68
|44
|18
|Runs
|8676
|13083
|4008
|11965
|14525
|10925
|High Score
|254
|183
|122
|122
|183
|254
|Average
|49.29
|57.38
|52.73
|41.40
|56.29
|50.34
|Strike Rate
|55.23
|93.78
|137.96
|133.35
|93.79
|55.70
|100S
|29
|47
|1
|8
|51
|36
|50S
|29
|66
|37
|91
|74
|37
|6S
|24
|142
|117
|371
|166
|39
|4S
|966
|1226
|356
|1069
|1390
|1279
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|111
|281
|115
|374
|315
|143
|Innings
|11
|48
|13
|45
|55
|25
|overs
|29.1
|106.5
|25.2
|76.4
|117.3
|107.1
|Runs
|84
|665
|204
|667
|726
|338
|wickets
|0
|4
|4
|8
|4
|3
|bestinning
|0
|1/15
|1/13
|2/25
|1/15
|1/19
|bestmatch
|0
|1/15
|1/13
|2/25
|1/15
|2/42
|Average
|0
|166.25
|51.00
|83.37
|181.50
|112.66
|econ
|2.88
|6.22
|8.05
|8.70
|6.17
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|0
|160.2
|38.0
|57.5
|176.2
|214.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
News related "Virat Kohli"
PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is
With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco
Manjrekar does not include Kohli and Pandya in his WC squad
In 9 matches, 430 runs, averaging 61.42, with a strike rate of 145.76. This is Virat Kohli's performance in this IPL. There's no way to call this bad from any angle. However, Kohli
Irfan Pathan thinks Kohli's opening role may open room for Dube and Rinku in playing XI
Former India all-rounder IrfanPathan believes that that Rinku Singh might not get a chance in the playing XIif Virat Kohli doesn't open the innings in the upcoming T20 World Cup. D
Aaron Finch backs Virat Kohli amidst his low strike rate criticisms
Former Australian captain Aaron Finch gave his hands to support Virat Kohli's knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad after Sunil Gavaskar's diatribes on Kohli's slow approach batting. I
Sunil Gavaskar takes a dig at Kohli for his slow batting approach against SRH
Sunil Gavaskar wasn’t pleased with Virat Kohli's slow approach batting against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday (26th April). As Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday ended a six-
You are too good Pat: Kohli's heartfelt gesture towards Cummins before SRH vs RCB clash
In the 2024 Indian Premier League(IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has been facing a series ofdisappointing performances. However, their star batter, Virat Kohli, has beenco
Riyan Parag credits Kohli for his reincarnation of form
Riyan Parag has been in tremendous form in this season of IPL. After being prompted to number 4 he has unearthed his batting maestro and is one of the forces behind Rajasthan Royal
Rohit and Virat should open at T20 World Cup : Sourav Ganguly
The dilemma of India's top order for T20I Cricket has become a series topic. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be India's openers in the upcoming T20 World Cup, narrated by the f
Virat Kohli fined 50% of his match fee for breaching code of conduct of IPL
It was a thriller of a game in the first match of the double header on Sunday. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangaluru by only 1 run. However, Virat Kohli has been f
Exploring the Possibilities: Can Royal Challengers Bengaluru Secure a Spot in the IPL 2024 Playoffs?"
In a nail-biting encounter at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged victorious by the narrowest of margins, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Indian Pr
IPL 2024 : Virat Kohli's Fiery Reaction to Contentious Dismissal Sparks Drama at Eden Gardens RCBvsKKR
In the ongoing clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Virat Kohli's contentious dismissal ignited a fiery exchan
PAKvsNZ - Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Kohli and Azam, Becomes Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs
During the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made history by surpassing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam