Sameen Gul Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|4th Feb, 1999
|Age
|25 years, 6 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|47
|38
|42
|Innings
|13
|17
|51
|Not Out
|8
|5
|15
|Runs
|39
|97
|261
|High Score
|11
|46
|26
|Average
|7.80
|8.08
|7.25
|Strike Rate
|75.00
|49.23
|30.03
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|4
|1
|4S
|2
|4
|33
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|47
|38
|42
|Innings
|46
|36
|74
|overs
|162.3
|259.5
|1076
|Runs
|1339
|1459
|3475
|wickets
|50
|38
|156
|bestinning
|3/20
|3/66
|8/44
|bestmatch
|3/20
|3/66
|10/83
|Average
|26.78
|38.39
|22.27
|econ
|8.24
|5.61
|3.22
|Strike Rate
|19.5
|41.0
|41.3
|4W
|0
|0
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|1
News related "Sameen Gul"
Multan Sultans clinch maiden PSL title
Multan Sultans have beaten Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday (June 24) in Abu Dhabi to clinch their maiden PSL title.Sohaib Maqsood