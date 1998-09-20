Rashid Khan Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|20th Sep, 1998
|Age
|25 years, 10 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|94
|82
|410
|96
|9
|Innings
|7
|75
|46
|238
|76
|11
|Not Out
|0
|13
|21
|79
|13
|1
|Runs
|106
|1211
|370
|2071
|1232
|231
|High Score
|51
|60
|48
|79
|60
|52
|Average
|15.14
|19.53
|14.80
|13.02
|19.55
|23.10
|Strike Rate
|79.69
|106.32
|129.37
|145.23
|106.85
|77.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|1
|5
|0
|2
|5
|2
|6S
|4
|43
|23
|134
|43
|4
|4S
|11
|105
|23
|149
|110
|29
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|94
|82
|410
|96
|9
|Innings
|9
|87
|82
|407
|87
|17
|overs
|255.4
|776.5
|312.2
|1577.2
|774.4
|452.1
|Runs
|760
|3231
|1925
|10178
|3224
|1287
|wickets
|34
|170
|130
|556
|173
|69
|bestinning
|7/137
|7/18
|5/3
|6/17
|7/18
|8/74
|bestmatch
|11/104
|7/18
|5/3
|6/17
|7/18
|12/122
|Average
|22.35
|19.00
|14.80
|18.30
|18.63
|18.65
|econ
|2.97
|4.15
|6.16
|6.45
|4.16
|2.84
|Strike Rate
|45.1
|27.4
|14.4
|17.0
|26.8
|39.3
|4W
|1
|6
|4
|11
|6
|2
|5W
|4
|4
|2
|4
|4
|8
|10w
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
News related "Rashid Khan"
Rashid Khan becomes the youngest ever to 100 IPL appearances
Rashid Khan became the youngest player ever to play 100 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved this feat after his appearance against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday (
Rashid Khan considering to skip BBL
Rashid Khan feels"hurt" by Cricket Australia's recent decision to postpone thethree-match T20I series against Afghanistan indefinitely. Rashid, who is nowplaying for the Gujarat Ti
Rashid says Gujarat is missing Shami in the ongoing IPL
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khansays that Gujarat Titans (GT) are missing their ace pacer Mohammed Shami’sservice in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).Shami's kn
Tewatia - Rashid's late blitz takes Gujrat home in a thriller of a chase
Gujrat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickete on Thursday (11th April). Dual fifties from captain Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag carried Rajasthan to 196 runs. In reply, Shubman G
Rashid Khan jumps in to top 10 of the ICC Rankings
Afganistan spinner Rashid Khan took the field by storm, as he broke into the top 10 of the ICC Men's T20I bowling ranking.Rashid rose four places to equal ninth on the rankings tha
Watch: Rashid Khan stuns everyone with his no-look six against Ireland in 2nd T20I
Afghanistan international Rashid Khan is a productive lower-order batter who is highly effective in playing cameos for the team.Despite being primarily a bowler, he has perfected t
Stirling becomes first player to hit 400 4s in T20I, Rashid hits 350 scalp
Afghan magician Rashid Khan was out of the action for about 4 months due to injury. The recently concluded game was his first match after the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.Despite los
Rashid, Mujeeb back as Afghanistan announce a star studded squad for Ireland T20I series
Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) have announced their squad for the Ireland T20I series. Big names like Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are back into the squad. Rashid Khan hasn’t
Rashid Khan to make a comeback in international Cricket after four months in Ireland T20I series
Afghanistan superstar bowler Rashid Khan to make a comeback in international Cricket after four months in Ireland T20I series. He went through an operation after two weeks of world
U-19 hero gets maiden call as Afghanistan announce their squad for Ireland ODI series
Afghanistan have announced their ODI squad for Ireland series after the one off test match. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan are still in recovery process, hence they'll not be in
Afghanistan name strong squad for one off test match against Ireland
Afghanistan have named a strong squad for their one off test match against Ireland starting from 28th February. Limited over superstar Rahmanullah Gurbaz is named in the squad, whi
Rashid Khan misses out Afghanistan squad for one-off Test against Sri Lanka
The Afghanistan Cricket Board(ACB) has announced the 16-member squad for the one-off Test against Sri Lanka.Rashid Khan isn’t in the team as he’s not fully recovered from injury ye