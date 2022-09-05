
Nikhil Chopra Career, Biography & More

Nikhil Chopra
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born26th Dec, 1973
Age50 years, 7 months, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIList A
Matches13988
Innings22660
Not Out0616
Runs7310760
High Score46161
Average3.5015.5017.27
Strike Rate10.0062.24
100S000
50S012
6S050
4S0150
OverviewTESTODIList A
Matches 13988
Innings 1370
overs 24305.5737.2
Runs 7812863102
wickets 046101
bestinning 5/215/10
bestmatch 5/215/10
Average 27.9530.71
econ 3.254.204.20
Strike Rate 39.843.8
4W 012
5W 012
10w 000
News related "Nikhil Chopra"
thumb

India were short 10 to 15 runs against Pakistan, says Nikhil Chopra

Pakistan managed to stage an exceptional comeback to strike back against India in the second of three possible games between the two traditional rivals at the 2022 Asia Cup.In a th

thumb

'Sehwag would be the worthy replacement for Kumble'

Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, on Tuesday (June 20), has stepped down as the India coach, though he was expected to stay as the Team India boss for another two weeks, till the

