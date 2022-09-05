Nikhil Chopra Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|26th Dec, 1973
|Age
|50 years, 7 months, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|Matches
|1
|39
|88
|Innings
|2
|26
|60
|Not Out
|0
|6
|16
|Runs
|7
|310
|760
|High Score
|4
|61
|61
|Average
|3.50
|15.50
|17.27
|Strike Rate
|10.00
|62.24
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|1
|2
|6S
|0
|5
|0
|4S
|0
|15
|0
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|List A
|Matches
|1
|39
|88
|Innings
|1
|37
|0
|overs
|24
|305.5
|737.2
|Runs
|78
|1286
|3102
|wickets
|0
|46
|101
|bestinning
|5/21
|5/10
|bestmatch
|5/21
|5/10
|Average
|27.95
|30.71
|econ
|3.25
|4.20
|4.20
|Strike Rate
|39.8
|43.8
|4W
|0
|1
|2
|5W
|0
|1
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
