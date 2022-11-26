
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Nayan Mongia Career, Biography & More

Nayan Mongia
NationalityIndia
Role
Born19th Dec, 1969
Age54 years, 7 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewTESTODIList A
Matches44140213
Innings6896150
Not Out83345
Runs144212722755
High Score15269106
Average24.0320.1926.23
Strike Rate38.5368.94
100S101
50S629
6S580
4S159950
OverviewTESTODIList A
Matches 44140213
Innings 000
overs 000
Runs 000
wickets 000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000
5W 000
10w 000
News related "Nayan Mongia"
thumb

Suryakumar Yadav chooses the legendary Pakistani pacer as his dream Match

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has picked Wasim Akram as the only past fast bowler he would like to face. Yadav was quick to mention the former Pakistani's name while responding to

thumb

Sourav Ganguly hit out mercilessly for a tweet about the Indian Women cricket losing in the CWG final

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's recent tweet about the heartbreaking defeat of the Indian women's cricket team in the 2022 Commonwealth Games final did not go down well with cricke

thumb

Unmukt Chand is the first Indian man to play in Australia's T20 Big Bash League

Former India U-19 captain Unmukt Chand became the first Indian male cricketer to be signed by Australia's Big Bash League. He is set to represent Aaron Finch-led Melbourne Renegade

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.