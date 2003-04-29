Dewald Brevis Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|29th Apr, 2003
|Age
|21 years, 3 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|46
|8
|4
|Innings
|2
|44
|8
|7
|Not Out
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Runs
|5
|1060
|247
|179
|High Score
|5
|162
|98
|56
|Average
|2.50
|25.85
|35.28
|25.57
|Strike Rate
|71.42
|141.14
|95.00
|76.82
|100S
|0
|1
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|2
|1
|1
|6S
|0
|73
|9
|1
|4S
|0
|71
|26
|28
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|46
|8
|4
|Innings
|0
|18
|6
|3
|overs
|0
|42.3
|24
|13
|Runs
|0
|318
|152
|59
|wickets
|0
|14
|2
|0
|bestinning
|2/19
|1/19
|bestmatch
|2/19
|1/19
|Average
|22.71
|76.00
|econ
|7.48
|6.33
|4.53
|Strike Rate
|18.2
|72.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Samp Army marches to the top through a resounding win over New York Strikers
Bas de Leede’s fine three-wicketspell and a responsible unbeaten knock of 31 from Dewald Brevis lead SampArmy’s march to the top of the table defeating New York Strikers by sixwick
Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up in South Africa squad
Cricket South Africa (CSA) hasannounced the squads for the upcoming limited-overs home series againstAustralia. Dewald Brevis has been selected for the first time in the series.Fan
Suryakumar Yadav wants to learn 'no-look shot' from Dewald Brevis
Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav isin the best form of his career. The no.1 T20I batter is well-regarded for hisexplosive batting.Many compares Suryakumar'sbatting with former South
Pollard and Rashid to captain MI Emirates and MI Cape Town
West Indies star all-rounder KieronPollard has been appointed captain of MI Emirates, the ILT20 team owned by thesame organization as Mumbai Indians, while Afghanistan star spinner
Dewald Brevis smashes 57-ball 162, sets multiple records
Dewald Brevis is often called'Baby AB' as he can play all the spectacular shots around the field like AB de Villiers. This youngcricketer has been justifying his name too. He has s
Mumbai Indians reveal names and logo of new franchises, sign five star cricketers
Mumbai Indians is one of the mostsuccessful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the success of theIPL, the team has entered into two new franchise leagues. The Mumbai I
Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player
Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man
A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about
The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee
I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson
One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his
"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger
The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno
"It will be unfair to throw him into international cricket" - Temba Bavuma makes shocking statement on Dewald Brevis
In the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, the youngster from South Africa named Dewald Brevis has roped a lot of fans with his fearless approach with the bat. The Rohit Sha
Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022
Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des