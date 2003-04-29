
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Players
  • Dewald Brevis Career, Records, Biography & More

Dewald Brevis Career, Records, Biography & More

Dewald Brevis
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBatsman
Born29th Apr, 2003
Age21 years, 3 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches24684
Innings24487
Not Out0310
Runs51060247179
High Score51629856
Average2.5025.8535.2825.57
Strike Rate71.42141.1495.0076.82
100S0100
50S0211
6S07391
4S0712628
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 24684
Innings 01863
overs 042.32413
Runs 031815259
wickets 01420
bestinning 2/191/19
bestmatch 2/191/19
Average 22.7176.00
econ 7.486.334.53
Strike Rate 18.272.0
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
News related "Dewald Brevis"
thumb

Samp Army marches to the top through a resounding win over New York Strikers

Bas de Leede’s fine three-wicketspell and a responsible unbeaten knock of 31 from Dewald Brevis lead SampArmy’s march to the top of the table defeating New York Strikers by sixwick

thumb

Dewald Brevis earns maiden call-up in South Africa squad

Cricket South Africa (CSA) hasannounced the squads for the upcoming limited-overs home series againstAustralia. Dewald Brevis has been selected for the first time in the series.Fan

thumb

Suryakumar Yadav wants to learn 'no-look shot' from Dewald Brevis

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav isin the best form of his career. The no.1 T20I batter is well-regarded for hisexplosive batting.Many compares Suryakumar'sbatting with former South

thumb

Pollard and Rashid to captain MI Emirates and MI Cape Town

West Indies star all-rounder KieronPollard has been appointed captain of MI Emirates, the ILT20 team owned by thesame organization as Mumbai Indians, while Afghanistan star spinner

thumb

Dewald Brevis smashes 57-ball 162, sets multiple records

Dewald Brevis is often called'Baby AB' as he can play all the spectacular shots around the field like AB de Villiers. This youngcricketer has been justifying his name too. He has s

thumb

Mumbai Indians reveal names and logo of new franchises, sign five star cricketers

Mumbai Indians is one of the mostsuccessful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). After the success of theIPL, the team has entered into two new franchise leagues. The Mumbai I

thumb

Kiran More says, Hardik Pandya is now a four-dimensional player

Hardik Pandya has silenced the critics with his exploits in IPL 2022. He played 15 games and averaged 44.27 for 487 runs, including four half-centuries.Hardik Pandya was named Man

thumb

A FIR is registered against MS Dhoni and 7 others in Bihar; know what is the case is all about

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is one of the best captains in the history of cricket. Recently, an FIR was registered against MS Dhoni including 8 other people. The FIR has bee

thumb

I have spent a lot of time developing my knowledge about this side of the game: Shane Watson

One of the finest all-rounders from the Australian side, Shane Watson has come up with an exciting thing in the seventh episode of The Delhi Capitals Podcast. After announcing his

thumb

"The unity in the team is a good sign" - Rohit Sharma vows that they will come back stronger

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians didn't have a great time in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They lost their first nine matches and become the first team to be kno

thumb

"It will be unfair to throw him into international cricket" - Temba Bavuma makes shocking statement on Dewald Brevis

In the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, the youngster from South Africa named Dewald Brevis has roped a lot of fans with his fearless approach with the bat. The Rohit Sha

thumb

Aakash Chopra picks his best XI team of the IPL 2022

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has named his best XI of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) in which Hardik Pandya was named as skipper.The 2022 IPL found its des

Latest News

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.