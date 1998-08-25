
Najmul Hossain Shanto Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Najmul Hossain Shanto
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBatsman
Born25th Aug, 1998
Age25 years, 17 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches23292512613868
Innings442825120135118
Not Out10413156
Runs1283832566283044904447
High Score16311771115150253
Average29.8329.7126.9526.4437.4139.70
Strike Rate51.0778.19111.41119.9183.4854.12
100S4202912
50S343132220
6S1597858240
4S1518352258391534
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 23292512613868
Innings 1042162629
overs 18.47.2222.572.193.3
Runs 814012160409335
wickets 0106126
bestinning 1/102/22/392/44
bestmatch 1/102/22/392/45
Average 40.0026.6634.0855.83
econ 4.335.456.007.005.663.58
Strike Rate 44.022.836.093.5
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
News related "Najmul Hossain Shanto"
thumb

Bangladesh squad reach Chattogram in two phases for Zimbabwe series preparation

The five-match T20I seriesbetween Zimbabwe and Bangladesh is scheduled to take place in a few days. Bangladeshteam have already reached Chattogram for the preparation of thisseries

thumb

Miraz is unlucky: Rony on Miraz's exclusion from T20 World Cup plan

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and RonyTalukdar delivered impressive performances for Mohammedan on Thursday, April25. Against a formidable side like Prime Bank Cricket Club, Rony produced anu

thumb

Toffee to stream 6 ICC tournaments in next two years

Not just the T20 World Cup, butall of the games from the following six ICC tournaments may be watchedseparately on Banglalink's digital entertainment platform Toffee. Banglalinkmad

thumb

Bangladesh chief selector reveals reason behind Saifuddin's inclusion in preparation camp squad

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddinhas been included in Bangladesh’s preparation camp squad for Zimbabwe seriesand in line to make a return for the national team after a long time.He pl

thumb

Shakib unlikely to play all matches in Zimbabwe series

Shakib Al Hasan will return homefrom the United States before the start of the series against Zimbabwe. But theBangladesh team are not getting him at the beginning of this series.

thumb

No Shakib in Bangladesh's preparation camp squad, Saifuddin returns

All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddinhas been included in the Bangladesh squad for the preparation camp ahead of theT20 series against Zimbabwe. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announc

thumb

Imrul Kayes not thinking about national team now

Imrul Kayes is still the biggestname in domestic cricket at 37 years old. Even though he isn't on the nationalteam, he frequently displays surprise in the domestic teams. This time

thumb

Tamim gives money to cleaners of Fatullah Stadium

Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal providedyet another astounding illustration of greatness. Tamim provided money to theKhan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah's pitch cleaners. Tam

thumb

Sujon praises Taskin and Shoriful's bowling performances

Two of Bangladesh's top pacersare Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. In the Dhaka Premier League’s (DPL)current season, both are on the Abahani team. Their coach is Khaled MahmudSujo

thumb

Mustafizur getting extra confidence in IPL because of less pressure

There is a lot of pressure andexpectation when one plays for the national team. In light of this, Bangladeshibowler Mustafizur Rahman is passing an entirely stress-free IPL. One of

thumb

All of us fast bowlers in the country are No.1: Shoriful

Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam hasbeen in good form for a long time be it in the national team or domesticcricket. Shoriful is now regarded as thecountry's best pacer; nevertheles

thumb

BCB clears rumours about the arrival of coaches before Zimbabwe series

Prior to the second Test match ofthe series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh's head coach Chandika Hathurusinghaleft for personal reasons and travelled to Australia. Following that, t

Latest News

