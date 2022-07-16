West Indies vs Bangladesh 2022 News
Live: Bangladesh bring in Taijul Islam as they aim for clean sweep
Bangladesh have won the toss for the third time in a row, and opted to field again. The Tigers are already 2-0 up in the three match ODI series, and looking to win their 11th ODI i
Bangladesh aim whitewash as West Indies look to turn around a horrendous record
Bangladesh will be taking on hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI on the series. The Tigers have already sealed the series by winning the first two matches. West Indies, wh
Spinners break West Indies apart to give Bangladesh a series win
Bangladesh have sealed the series by winning the second ODI by a massive margin of 9 wickets against West Indies. The spinners helped to dismantle the hosts for 108, and then the v
Bowlers hand Bangladesh their first win of the West Indies tour
Bangladesh posted their first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory on Sunday in the first ODI in Guyana.Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match red
Live: Bangladesh to bowl as Nasum debuts
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has won the toss and decided to field in the first ODI of the three match series against West Indies. The Tigers have handed a debut to Nasum Ahmed.T
Bangladesh look to win their first match of the tour against West Indies
Bangladesh will be taking on West Indies in the first ODI of the three match series. It has been a rough tour for the Tigers so far, as they lost every completed match so far. Howe
Pooran and Mayers hit fifties to power West Indies to a series win
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets to take the series by 2-0. Captain Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers hit half centuries after Bangladesh post 163/5 in the first innings.Bang
Live: Bangladesh to bat in order to save the series
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final T20I of the series. As things stand, the visitors are 1-0 down against West Indies.Bangladesh have brought in
Bangladesh look to level series against an in form Windies side
Bangladesh will be taking on hosts West Indies in the third and final T20I today at 11 30 pm. The visitors are currently 1-0 down, and will need to improve massively in all departm
Riyad asks the batters to play with responsibility like Shakib
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad urges the batters to take responsibilities while batting, just like their prime all rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The skipper believes, that if one
Bangladesh fined for slow over rate in the 2nd T20I
Bangladesh have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the second T20I in Dominica.Richie Richardson of the Emirates
Indiscipline Tigers surrender in second T20I
West Indies secure a formidable victory as Bangladesh failed to threat hosts during the second match of the twenty/20 series.The visitors suffered a heavy defeatThe opening match o