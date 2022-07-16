
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • West Indies vs Bangladesh 2022
West Indies vs Bangladesh 2022 News
thumb

Live: Bangladesh bring in Taijul Islam as they aim for clean sweep

Bangladesh have won the toss for the third time in a row, and opted to field again. The Tigers are already 2-0 up in the three match ODI series, and looking to win their 11th ODI i

thumb

Bangladesh aim whitewash as West Indies look to turn around a horrendous record

Bangladesh will be taking on hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI on the series. The Tigers have already sealed the series by winning the first two matches. West Indies, wh

thumb

Spinners break West Indies apart to give Bangladesh a series win

Bangladesh have sealed the series by winning the second ODI by a massive margin of 9 wickets against West Indies. The spinners helped to dismantle the hosts for 108, and then the v

thumb

Bowlers hand Bangladesh their first win of the West Indies tour

Bangladesh posted their first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory on Sunday in the first ODI in Guyana.Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match red

thumb

Live: Bangladesh to bowl as Nasum debuts

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has won the toss and decided to field in the first ODI of the three match series against West Indies. The Tigers have handed a debut to Nasum Ahmed.T

thumb

Bangladesh look to win their first match of the tour against West Indies

Bangladesh will be taking on West Indies in the first ODI of the three match series. It has been a rough tour for the Tigers so far, as they lost every completed match so far. Howe

thumb

Pooran and Mayers hit fifties to power West Indies to a series win

West Indies beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets to take the series by 2-0. Captain Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers hit half centuries after Bangladesh post 163/5 in the first innings.Bang

thumb

Live: Bangladesh to bat in order to save the series

Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final T20I of the series. As things stand, the visitors are 1-0 down against West Indies.Bangladesh have brought in

thumb

Bangladesh look to level series against an in form Windies side

Bangladesh will be taking on hosts West Indies in the third and final T20I today at 11 30 pm. The visitors are currently 1-0 down, and will need to improve massively in all departm

thumb

Riyad asks the batters to play with responsibility like Shakib

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad urges the batters to take responsibilities while batting, just like their prime all rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The skipper believes, that if one

thumb

Bangladesh fined for slow over rate in the 2nd T20I

Bangladesh have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the second T20I in Dominica.Richie Richardson of the Emirates

thumb

Indiscipline Tigers surrender in second T20I

West Indies secure a formidable victory as Bangladesh failed to threat hosts during the second match of the twenty/20 series.The visitors suffered a heavy defeatThe opening match o

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.