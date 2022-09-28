UAE vs Bangladesh 2022 News
These 7 days have been used very well by our players: Miraz
The tour of the Bangladesh teamto the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has ended. The Tigers spent a week on this tour,playing two matches as well as practicing hard. The team feels that
I kept asking them to improve and they did that: Sridharan Sriram
Bangladesh have won the T20Iseries by 2-0 against relatively weak opponent UAE with questionable batting. UAEalmost won the first match but Bangladesh won by 7 runs in the last ove
This tour before the World Cup has definitely boosted our confidence a lot: Sohan
Be it West Indies, Zimbabwe, SriLanka, or Afghanistan - Bangladesh forgot to win. The UAE tour was the perfectopportunity to build a habit of winning ahead of the T20 World Cup. Af
Miraz thanks team management for giving him the opportunity to open
Bangladesh all-rounder MehidyHasan Miraz has been out of the T20 team for a long time, and the team are notin form at all. In this difficult situation, Miraz was given the role of
Batsmen give Bangladesh comfortable run victory against UAE in second T20I
Bangladesh have defeated United ArabEmirates (UAE) by 32 runs to conclude the two-match T20I series by 2-0 onTuesday (September 27) in Dubai.After being sent to bat first, noBangla
Toss: UAE bowl first again, Bangladesh make two changes
United Arab Emirates (UAE) havewon the toss for the second straight match and elected to bowl first again inthe last match of the two-match T20I series on Tuesday (September 27) in
Bangladesh to make changes in second T20I against UAE
The second and final match of theT20I series between the host United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the visitingBangladesh will take place today. The match will start at 8 PM Bangladesh t
Bangladesh happy with hard-fought win against UAE
Ranking, strength, statistics,experience - Bangladesh are far ahead of UAE in all aspects. Naturally, thefans were hoping that a win against the UAE would not require much efforts.
UAE want to play more matches against quality sides like Bangladesh
UAE captain CP Rizwan was born inIndia. Once Rizwan's dream was to play Ranji Trophy. But not being able tobenefit in India, he moved to the United Arab Emirates. He did not leavec
Miraz enjoying his new role as opener
Naim Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Saif Hassan – Bangladesh have tried many openers in the opening slot in T20I in recent times. Still, no
Afif not worried about top-order failures
Bangladesh have got a hard-earnedvictory against UAE in the first T20I on Sunday. They did not start well withthe bat against a relatively weak opponent. There was a time in bowlin
Afif's unbeaten 77 guides Bangladesh to 7-run win in first T20I
Bangladesh have beaten United ArabEmirates (UAE) in the first T20I by 7 runs on Sunday (September 25) in Dubai.After posting an average target of 159 runs, Bangladesh bowlers did v