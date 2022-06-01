
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Overseas Cricket
Overseas Cricket News
thumb

"It will be unfair to throw him into international cricket" - Temba Bavuma makes shocking statement on Dewald Brevis

In the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, the youngster from South Africa named Dewald Brevis has roped a lot of fans with his fearless approach with the bat. The Rohit Sha

thumb

Ben Lister becomes first player to become COVID-19 substitute

The rules have changed in cricket and safe to say this is the new normal. Auckland bowler Ben Lister became the first-ever player who was used as a COVID-19 substitute.The Plunket

thumb

Lankan Premier League draft postponed for second time

The draft for the upcoming Lankan Premier League (LPL) has been postponed for the second time due to a sudden outbreak once again of COVID-19 in the country.In comparison with othe

thumb

SLC announce Lanka Premier League's readjusted schedule

The Lanka Premier League (LPL) was scheduled to begin from November 14. Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced on Wednesday that they have readjusted the date.Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) ha

thumb

Watch: Wife keeps wickets for husband in a T10 tournament

Despite international cricket is yet to resume, the cricket world managed to witness a bizarre scene as a wife kept wickets for her husband during the European Cricket Series (ECS)

thumb

Team all-out scoring 'zero' runs, loses by massive 754 runs in Harris Shield

Well, have you ever heard of an entire team batsmen got back to the pavilion before scoring even a single run? The bizarre enough incident has just happened in Harris Shield.And mo

thumb

Rajasthan Royals' star delivers breathtaking performance in KPL

Krishnappa Gowtham delivered an all-round breathtaking performance in the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) for Bellary Tuskers.The stage must not be a special one, but an absolute an

thumb

Umpire dies after being hit on head

Pembrokeshire County Cricket Club umpire John Williams was hit by a ball last month and was left in coma straight a way,Another heartbreaking incident in the cricket world takes pl

thumb

Florin becomes hero with a beautiful reply for trolling his bowling action

Pavel Florin, a player in the European Cricket League was trolled heavily for his unique bowling action. But he came up with a beautiful reply to become cricket's new hero.The Euro

thumb

Stiaan van Zyl extends Kolpak deal

Former South Africa batsman Stiaan van Zyl has extended his contract with the English county club Sussex on Thursday.[caption id="attachment_119129" align="alignnone" width="1400"]

thumb

Watch: 18-year old youngster takes all ten wickets with deadly deliveries

Rex Singh, who is a fast bowler of Manipur India created history as he took all ten wickets in an innings in the Cooch Behar Trophy.The 18-year old fast bowler ended with brilliant

thumb

A 7-year old leg-spinner gets appreciation from Shane Warne

Former Australia bowler and legendary leg-spinner Shane Warner praised a 7-year old young kid after a delivery from the young spinner went viral on Twitter.A seven-year old kid fro

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.