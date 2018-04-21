Nidahas Trophy 2018 News
Nidahas Trophy profited Rs 94 crore for SLC
The Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) earned Rs 94 crore in profit from the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy, confirmed the board president, Mr. Thilanga Sumathipala in the annual po
If I could have bowled better then 16 cr people could have smiled: Soumya
The final of the Nidahas Trophy has been done and dusted few days ago but Soumya Sarkar who bowled the last over of the match still couldn't overcome the heartbreak yet.After Rubel
'It's a different thing to see Fizz in nets and face him in the match'
Until the 18th over of the final against Bangladesh, rookie India allrounder Vijay Shankar had an excellent outing in his maiden T20I series. But his maiden chance to prove his wor
We will take the experience forward and make it count: Mushfiqur
Bangladesh wicket keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim believes Bangladesh have started to adapt themselves in the T20 format and the performance in the Nidahas Trophy is the proof of it
Shakib explains the reason behind Soumya bowling the last over
When three overs were left, Bangladesh were in a mess as their death bowlers Rubel Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman both had only 1 over left. Mustafizur bowled his last over in the 1
I can't ask for more from my team: Shakib
Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan believes this might be the start of a new chapter after a heartbreaking loss in the final of the Nidahas Trophy. This was Bangladesh's 4th loss i
Another final, another heart-break
Bangladesh have lost their fifth overall and second T20I final in a multi-national tournament as Dinesh Karthik seals last ball six to help India clinch Nidahas Trophy.India sent B
We have to be relaxed and open-minded: Shakib
The final of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh is less than a day away and the skipper of Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan wants his side to stay calm and play pressure fre
The team that bowls better has a better chance to win: Karthik
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik says losing to Bangladesh is still an embarrassment despite their improvement in the last few years and beating Sri Lanka back to back i
'SLC President and everyone congratulated us after the win'
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon has expressed regret at the series of incidents that led to a broken glass of the Bangladesh dressing room and also term
CCTV footage fails to give any indications
Within 12 noon on Saturday, the ground staff was asked to submit a report to the match referee to find out who broke the glasses of the Bangladesh dressing room. But the ground sta
On-field spice good for cricket: Shakib
A last over cliffhanger between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka not only saw an exciting finish but also a bit of rivalry on the field. According to Tigers skipper Shakib Al Hasan, this i