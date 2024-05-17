
thumb

T20 World Cup is just around the corner: Watson urges Hardik to show his batting skill MI's final IPL 2024 match

Former Australia cricketer ShaneWatson urges Hardik Pandya to give his best in Mumbai Indians’ (MI)season-ending home match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Watson sounded theT2

thumb

Once I am done, I will be gone, you won't see me for a while: Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohlihas shared his ambitions for life after cricket.In a video released by Kohli'sIPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru's X account, Kohli was seen talki

thumb

Rohit will wrap his arms around Hardik Pandya: Michael Clarke praises Rohit Sharma

Former Australia captain Michael Clarkehas praised Rohit Sharma for including Hardik Pandya in the team for the T20World Cup 2024, to be held by the United States and the West Indi

thumb

Durham sign Ben Dwarshuis for T20 Blast

Durham have acquired the servicesof Australian left-arm fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis for the T20 Blast.Dwarshuis has been included inlieu of Scott Boland, who was medically withdrawn

thumb

Monty Panesar withdraws as Workers Party general election candidate

After only one week in politics,Monty Panesar announced his resignation as a congressional candidate for GeorgeGalloway's Workers Party of Great Britain.Credit: PA mediaThe incumbe

thumb

It might need a bit of tinkering: Josh Hazlewood not a fan of IPL Impact Player rule

The Impact Player rule of the IndianPremier League (IPL) has recently created a lot of talk in the cricket arena. Australiapacer Josh Hazlewood isn't a fan also of the IPL’s Impact

thumb

I was happy to even be part of the T20 World Cup selection conversation: Natarajan

It is not difficult for India toform two national teams if it so chooses. In no way is it a falsehood. Aneleven-member team consisting of those who did not make it into the T20 Wor

thumb

PSL 2025 set to be delayed because of ICC Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)intends to move the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from theregular February window to May next year, keeping in mind the ICC Champi

thumb

Warner is more Indian than Australian: Fraser-McGurk

In episode two of the DC Podcast,the young, powerful hitting duo of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbsdiscussed their experiences playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the

thumb

The stadiums built back in the day are not relevant in the modern day: Ashwin

The trend toward tremendouspower-hitting in modern batting is progressively rendering the size of cricketstadiums meaningless, according to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

thumb

Sourav Ganguly thinks extra spinner cost Rinku Singh T20 World Cup ticket

Sourav Ganguly, the formerpresident of the BCCI, encouraged Rinku Singh not to let himself be discouragedfollowing the T20 World Cup omission.The Indian squad for the T20World Cup

thumb

PCB chief medical officer quits after Ihsanullah saga

The PCB's chief medical officer, Dr. Sohail Saleem, has resigned following a scathing independent report that criticized "delays in diagnosing fast bowler Ihsanullah's injury and i

