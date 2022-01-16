New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2022 News
I play for my country not media: Mominul
After winning the Mount Maunganui Test, Bangladesh cricket was in a frenzy. Since losing the second Test by an innings, Tigers missed out on a chance to win the series. At the sa
Many Bangladeshi cricketers didn’t even think of test win in NZ
Bangladesh won the Mount Maunganui Test in New Zealand. With this historic victory, the Tigers have drawn a series for the first time on the soil of the ICC Test Championship cham
Sujon-Mushfiq reaches Bangladesh in rush
Bangladesh team, which concluded its tour of New Zealand, will officially return home next Saturday (January 15). But before that, two members of BangladeshKhaled Mahmud Sujan and
Harsha satisfied with Liton unlike Ashraful
Even a few days ago, Liton Das had to listen to so many harsh words due to his T20 performance. But what a great rhythm he shifted in red ball. Whether the team does well or not,
Mominul calls for building on belief Tigers gained
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has now set his sights into upcoming series that will be played over the next six months.It was a huge upset in the first Test against New Zealand
Jamieson fined for inappropriate language
Kyle Jamieson has copped a fine and a demerit point following New Zealand's thumping victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Christchurch.Jamieson was found to have breached
Crowd pressure, bad light led to Taylor bowling
Ross Taylor signed off from Test cricket with a rare wicket to hand New Zealand an innings and 117-run triumph over Bangladesh inside three days of the second Test in Christchurch.
Liton tons up, NZ win in Taylor's farewell Test
No Test series win for Bangladesh but they have ended the New Zealand tour with 1-1 result, for the first time they have drawn a series in New Zealand.The hosts have trounced Bangl
Taylor overwhelmed with gesture shown by Bangladesh
Ross Taylor is playing the last Test match of his international career. So when he went down to bat in the first innings, the Bangladeshi cricketers stood in a row and paid their
Joining 300 club 'means a lot' to Boult
Trent Boult led the New Zealand attack to bowl Bangladesh out for 126 runs in the first innings with a five-wicket haul.Boult and Tim Southee blew Bangladesh's top-order away after
Yasir was decisive: batting coach Prince
Bangladesh are closing in on a heavy defeat in the Christchurch Test as New Zealand ran through their batting order on day two.In the first Test, Bangladesh put on 458 in reply to