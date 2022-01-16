
  • New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2022
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2022 News
thumb

I play for my country not media: Mominul

After winning the Mount Maunganui Test, Bangladesh cricket was in a frenzy. Since losing the second Test by an innings, Tigers missed out on a chance to win the series. At the sa

thumb

Many Bangladeshi cricketers didn’t even think of test win in NZ

Bangladesh won the Mount Maunganui Test in New Zealand. With this historic victory, the Tigers have drawn a series for the first time on the soil of the ICC Test Championship cham

thumb

James Pattinson returns to Nottinghamshire for the 2022 season

James Pattinson has signed a county deal with Nottinghamshire and there has been much speculation.James Pattinson, the fast bowler from Australia who retired from international cri

thumb

Sujon-Mushfiq reaches Bangladesh in rush

Bangladesh team, which concluded its tour of New Zealand, will officially return home next Saturday (January 15). But before that, two members of BangladeshKhaled Mahmud Sujan and

thumb

Harsha satisfied with Liton unlike Ashraful

Even a few days ago, Liton Das had to listen to so many harsh words due to his T20 performance. But what a great rhythm he shifted in red ball. Whether the team does well or not,

thumb

Mominul calls for building on belief Tigers gained

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has now set his sights into upcoming series that will be played over the next six months.It was a huge upset in the first Test against New Zealand

thumb

Jamieson fined for inappropriate language

Kyle Jamieson has copped a fine and a demerit point following New Zealand's thumping victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Christchurch.Jamieson was found to have breached

thumb

Crowd pressure, bad light led to Taylor bowling

Ross Taylor signed off from Test cricket with a rare wicket to hand New Zealand an innings and 117-run triumph over Bangladesh inside three days of the second Test in Christchurch.

thumb

Liton tons up, NZ win in Taylor's farewell Test

No Test series win for Bangladesh but they have ended the New Zealand tour with 1-1 result, for the first time they have drawn a series in New Zealand.The hosts have trounced Bangl

thumb

Taylor overwhelmed with gesture shown by Bangladesh

Ross Taylor is playing the last Test match of his international career. So when he went down to bat in the first innings, the Bangladeshi cricketers stood in a row and paid their

thumb

Joining 300 club 'means a lot' to Boult

Trent Boult led the New Zealand attack to bowl Bangladesh out for 126 runs in the first innings with a five-wicket haul.Boult and Tim Southee blew Bangladesh's top-order away after

thumb

Yasir was decisive: batting coach Prince

Bangladesh are closing in on a heavy defeat in the Christchurch Test as New Zealand ran through their batting order on day two.In the first Test, Bangladesh put on 458 in reply to

