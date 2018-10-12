
Nazmul Hossain News
thumb

Reason why Nazmul stays but Soumya doesn't

Soumya Sarkar was called up to the Bangladesh national side in midst of the recent Asia Cup, and had to fly for the UAE after getting an emergency call from Bangladesh team managem

thumb

We played good Cricket as a team: Shanto 

After the tour of England, Bangladesh High Performance (HP) returned to the country on Tuesday. The team played six ODI matches against the 2nd division county teams and won five o

thumb

Shanto proves his worth in HP's England tour

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Nazmul Hossain Shanto as the captain of Bangladesh High Performance cricket team’s tour of England. He proved why BCB chose him as the shipper

thumb

Nazmul will visit Australia for Treatment

Bangladesh Pacer Nazmul Hossain is finally going for his treatment. The Bangladesh Cricket Board took a little time, but has selected the best physician for him Dr. David Yang! H

