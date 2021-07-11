Mehidy Hasan Miraz News
Bangladesh win big in Mahmudullah's farewell Test
Bangladesh have won the only Test match against Zimbabwe convincingly by 220 runs on day five at the Harare Sports Club.The margin of 220 runs if Bangladesh's biggest away from hom
Miraz equals Taijul with 8 Test five-wicket hauls
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has become the third Bangladeshi bowler to take a five-for in Test matches in Zimbabwe.Miraz shone with the ball in hand on day three of the ongoing Harare Test.
Miraz fifer sets up big lead for Bangladesh
Spin has done the trick for Bangladesh at the Harare Sports Club as Zimbabwe are set to face uphill task in the one-off Test.Mehidy Hasan Miraz has taken his eighth five-wicket hau
Shakib shines with the ball, Tamim back to batting
Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz have made Bangladesh's day with the ball in hand on day two of the tour match against Zimbabwe Select XI at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare.Ba
Miraz supports Mustafizur after poor show against Khulna
Mustafizur Rahman and Mehidy Hasan, both played together in the U-19 World Cup back in 2014. Now both the young players play for the National team and they are also team-mates in t
A record that Mehidy didn't want
The spinners of Bangladesh has always faced difficulties in the foreign conditions. Apart from Shakib Al Hasan, the stats of the spinners are not appealing.Bangladesh are playing w
Mushfiq, Miraz, Sabbir, Mustafiz improve in 'ICC Test Player Rankings'
International Cricket Council (ICC) has updated the ‘ICC Test Player Rankings’ at the end of the series decider Test between the visitor Australia and hosts Bangladesh. The newly u
CPL 2017: Where to watch
The Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 2017 is set to kick off on Friday in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has bagged the rights as the official broadc
Miraz starts practice for CPL
Trinbago Knight Riders' Bangladeshi recruit Mehidy Hasan Miraz, the young all-round sensation, has started his preparations for the Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 2017. [নিউজটি