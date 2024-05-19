Indian Premier League News
We missed Mustafizur: Gaikwad rues players' unavailability after CSK fail to reach playoffs
Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB)beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 28 runs on Saturday (May 18) to reverse allodds to qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 playoffs. Faf
Me & him playing again, maybe for the last time: Kohli on Dhoni ahead of RCB vs CSK clash
Virat Kohli stated that he isexcited to play alongside MS Dhoni when RCB and CSK face off in the IndianPremier League (IPL) 2024 on Saturday, May 18 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in
I agree with Rohit: Kohli criticized Impact Player rule
As a batter, Virat Kohli feelsthat the current Indian Premier League (IPL) has lost its balance and he fullyagrees with Rohit Sharma on the "Impact Player" rule.India captain Rohit
We’ve been playing knockout games for the last six games: RCB head of scouting
On Saturday (May 18), there willbe a much exciting encounter that determines whether Royal ChallengersBengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will qualify for the IndianPremi
Hardik Pandya banned for the first match in next season due to slow over rate
Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians captain has been banned for one match due to maintaining slow over rate during Mumbai's last league game against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday at t
When Virat Kohli started his career, it was a stop-start career: Gavaskar
According to India legend Sunil Gavaskar,Virat Kohli's career as an international cricket player was"start-stop" at first, and the 35-year-old's remarkable career wasonly possible
He is the master of his own destiny: Mark Boucher on Rohit Sharma's future with Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians (MI) head coachMark Boucher gives no definite answer to the question whether Rohit Sharma willstay in the team or not in the next season of Indian Premier League (IP
"The whole season kind of went wrong"-Hardik Pandya on Mumbai's shambolic performance this season
Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs on Saturday (18th May) at the Wankhede Stadium. Nicholas Pooran's scintillating 75 off just 29 deliveries and captain KL Rahul's
RCB will have to try to beat us off our plans: Bravo ahead of all-important clash
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowlingcoach Dwayne Bravo discussed his team's preparations for their final IndianPremier League (IPL) 2024 encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Pooran, Rahul power LSG to a scintillating win to curtail down the IPL season
"Mehta Toss Rule" for IPL playoffs?
Dr. Rabindra D. Mehta, anIndia-origin Sports Aerodynamics Consultant, who, in 1980 used to open thebowling with Imran Khan for the Royal Grammar School in Worcester, and hasresearc