
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • ICC World Cup 2015
ICC World Cup 2015 News
thumb

On this day: Tigers beat England in 2015 World Cup

It’s all about Bangladesh in the Adelaide Oval today; the Tigers have climbed in some real height by reaching into the quarter final of World Cup 2015 by knocking out the English l

thumb

On this Day: De Villiers smashed 162 off just 66 balls

South African captain AB de Villiers smashed a stunning innings of 162 off just 66 balls which featured 17 fours and eight sixes in total. He notched his century in 52 balls and sc

thumb

Video Clip: Bangladesh cricketers making fun with a journalist

It was before the world cup, Bangladesh team was practicing prior to their match against Scotland. Zahid Chowdhury, the staff reporter of Masranga Television was standing in front

thumb

Top Ten catches of World Cup - 2015

There is a popular saying in cricket, ‘Catches win matches’. And in some occasions an unbelievable, unorthodox catch can turn the course of the game and being remembered days after

thumb

Rubel named in the top 10 bowling performances of CWC 15

[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="634"] Pacer Rubel Hossain took 4/53, and critically two wickets in the 49th over, to fire Bangladesh to a 15-run win over England at Adela

thumb

Bangladesh is the most disciplined team of World Cup - 2015

The just completed world cup in Australia and New Zealand was quite challenging for the sub – continent teams. High pitched, bouncy wickets and unknown weather conditions were trou

thumb

ICC will investigate the quarter final match between Bangladesh and India

International Cricket Council Chief Executive Officer Mr. David Richardson has given assurance that the highest authority of cricket will investigate the happenings of the controve

thumb

Bangladesh files official complaints to ICC

Bangladesh has filed official complaint to International Cricket Council about the controversial decisions of match officials in the quarter final match between Bangladesh and Indi

thumb

Video Clip: Mashrafe - Taskin&#039;s celebration features in top moments

AFP, one of the top news agencies in the World, recently provided the top moments during the recently concluded ICC World cup 2015. It included the chest bump celebration of Mashra

thumb

Australia become 5-time world champions

[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="571"] New world champions are celebrating the moment with the trophy.[/caption]Jannatul Naym PiealAustralia have won the World Cup in a ca

thumb

Dar ignored again, Dharmasena to create history

[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="447"] Dharmasena and Kettleborough will umpire the final.[/caption]Jannatul Naym PiealInternational Cricket Council (ICC) has announced th

thumb

Amazing Australia Shocked &amp; Awed Pathetic Indians

Saleque SufiSemi Final: Australia Vs India played at SCG, Sydney Australia 328 /7 (SPD Smith 105, AJ Flinch 81, SR Watson 28, MGJohnson27*, UT Yadav 4/72, MM Sharma 2/75) beat Indi

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.