Salma gets place in Women's World Cup's best XI
Bangladesh women's cricket teamhave played ODI World Cup for the first time recently. Bangladesh caught everyone’seye also in their first-ever 50-over World Cup. Even Bangladesh al
Healy 170 gives Australia seventh World Cup trophy
Australia are Women's ODI World Cup winners for a record seventh time, after beating England by 71 runs in a high-scoring final to conclude 2022 edition in New Zealand.It was a rec
Wyatt, Ecclestone put defending champions England in final
Defending champions England will face arch-rivals Australia in the final of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup after they beat South Africa in the second semi-final in Christch
Australia storm into World Cup final
Australia have thrashed West Indies by massive 157 runs in the first semi-final in Wellington to book a place in the Women's World Cup final for the ninth time, and will hunt for s
Bangladesh exit World Cup with 100-run loss
Bangladesh end their maiden Women's ODI World Cup campaign with one win and six defeats in New Zealand, after losing their last game to England in Wellington.The win has ensured re
Bangladesh fail to hold grip as Australia make it 7 out of 7
Bangladesh are officially out of semi-final contentions for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup after Australia beat them by five wickets in the two sides' first ODI meeting at Basi
Bangladesh Women lose to India after batters fail to make it count
Bangladesh women lost to India women's team in their fifth match in the World Cup. Bangladesh women's team failed to chase the target of 230 runs as Sneh Rana and co rout Banglades
Heartbreak for Bangladesh as West Indies escape scare
Bangladesh have lost an edge-of-the-seat contest to fall short to West Indies' mere 140/9 by four runs in the 17th match of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup at Bay Oval, Mount Ma
'Landmark victory to inspire generations'
Bangladesh's maiden win in a Women's ODI World Cup has headlined the day as it came against Asian rivals Pakistan who fell short by nine runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.Bangladesh ha
Fahima stars to create history for Bangladesh
Like the men's team did in 1999, Bangladesh Women, in their debut ODI World Cup, have earned their maiden win against Pakistan. A stunning collapse in Hamilton hands Tigresses a ni
Bangladesh target Pakistan to make World Cup history
Having lost their first two matches at the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup, debutants Bangladesh chase history against familiar foes Pakistan in Hamilton. Bangladesh got close in t
Joty dissatisfied with having to take field on wet outfield
Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty has deemed Dunedin outfield not "playable" after her side's nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the rain-affected match at the 2022 Cricket W