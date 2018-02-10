
ICC Under 19 World Cup 2018 News
thumb

India U-19 gets overage accusation after winning world cup

Just after winning the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, India U-19 find themselves in in a controversy as the Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) secretary Aditya Verma has levell

thumb

Team of the tournament announced; 4 Indian players included

The 2018 U-19 World Cup has been a tournament where the young stars showed what they are capable of. India U-19 won their fourth World Cup after beating Australia convincingly in t

thumb

BCCI announces prize money for World Cup winners India U-19

The India U-19 team have clinched their fourth World Cup title after beating Australia U-19 comfortably by 8 wickets in the final. Just after some moments of becoming the champions

thumb

Live: Bangladesh to bowl first against India in U19CWC

Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team have taken on India Under 19 cricket team in the fourth Quarter Final of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2017. After winning the toss, India have op

thumb

Bangladesh U19 to face India in QF

Bangladesh have finished as runners-up of Group C in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand. The young tigers are through to quarter-finals of the tournament with England. [

thumb

Youth Tigers secure big win in tournament opener

Bangladesh U19 have secured a big win their first match of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. They have defeated Namibia U19 by 87 runs in a rain-affec

thumb

ICC Under 19 World Cup to start from Saturday

ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2018, is all set to kick-off from Saturday in New Zealand with the participation of 16 teams. These teams are going to take-part this year’s Under 19

thumb

Level of motivation is good: Saif

Bangladesh U-19 players are motivated before travelling to New Zealand for ICC U19 World Cup 2018 today. Skipper Saif Hassan has informed that they have had a good preparation. [বা

thumb

Mashrafe advices U-19 players to play freely

Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has spoken with the players of Bangladesh U-19 World Cup squad on Sunday in Mirpur, Dhaka. He has told the youth tigers to play freely.

thumb

Bangladesh match schedule in ICC U.19 WC 2018

ICC under 19 cricket world cup 2018 all set to get underway from 13 January 2018 in New Zealand. A number of 16 Teams will  participate in the mega event of youth cricket. Prior to

