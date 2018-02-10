ICC Under 19 World Cup 2018 News
India U-19 gets overage accusation after winning world cup
Just after winning the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand, India U-19 find themselves in in a controversy as the Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB) secretary Aditya Verma has levell
Team of the tournament announced; 4 Indian players included
The 2018 U-19 World Cup has been a tournament where the young stars showed what they are capable of. India U-19 won their fourth World Cup after beating Australia convincingly in t
BCCI announces prize money for World Cup winners India U-19
The India U-19 team have clinched their fourth World Cup title after beating Australia U-19 comfortably by 8 wickets in the final. Just after some moments of becoming the champions
Live: Bangladesh to bowl first against India in U19CWC
Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team have taken on India Under 19 cricket team in the fourth Quarter Final of ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2017. After winning the toss, India have op
Bangladesh U19 to face India in QF
Bangladesh have finished as runners-up of Group C in ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 in New Zealand. The young tigers are through to quarter-finals of the tournament with England. [
Youth Tigers secure big win in tournament opener
Bangladesh U19 have secured a big win their first match of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln. They have defeated Namibia U19 by 87 runs in a rain-affec
ICC Under 19 World Cup to start from Saturday
ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2018, is all set to kick-off from Saturday in New Zealand with the participation of 16 teams. These teams are going to take-part this year’s Under 19
Level of motivation is good: Saif
Bangladesh U-19 players are motivated before travelling to New Zealand for ICC U19 World Cup 2018 today. Skipper Saif Hassan has informed that they have had a good preparation. [বা
Mashrafe advices U-19 players to play freely
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has spoken with the players of Bangladesh U-19 World Cup squad on Sunday in Mirpur, Dhaka. He has told the youth tigers to play freely.
Bangladesh match schedule in ICC U.19 WC 2018
ICC under 19 cricket world cup 2018 all set to get underway from 13 January 2018 in New Zealand. A number of 16 Teams will participate in the mega event of youth cricket. Prior to