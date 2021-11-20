ICC T20 World Cup 2021 News
No Williamson-Warner in Pietersen's WC dream XI
The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 finished on November 14. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has announced the best World Cup 11 as per his view. There is no Indian cricketer in
Harbhajan name Williamson as captain in his WC Team
Captain Babar Azam was a big contributor to the performance of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021. However, Harbhajan Singh did not kept the cricketerin his best XI of the World Cup!H
If 20 minutes late, both my windpipes would have burst: Rizwan
Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan, who made a full recovery, has shared details of the seriousness of the injury during the ICC Twenty/20 World Cupand recalled what he was told by th
Shoaib criticize outrageous Aussie celebration as disgusting!
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted angrilyto a typical Australian Cricket Team celebration after clinching maiden T20 title.The video of such peculiar celebration
Hasaranga surprises with highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the honor of being the Twenty/20 World Cup 2021's top wicket taker, leaving behind all the big names.Hasaranga surprises with highest wi
Did toss decided the WC winner?
Aaron Finch reveled in the “awesome” feeling of leading Australia to their first men’s T20 World Cup crown but confessed the outcome of the coin toss was a major factor throughout
The best XI of the T20 World Cup in the eyes of BDCrictime
After a long month of cricket , the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup has finally come to an end. More than 150 cricketers from 16 teams took part in the seventh edition. There wer
Liton-Naim tops in list of batsmen without Six in WC
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has ended. Australia have won their maiden T20 WC title. But, there are many statistics, which have drawn the attention of the cricket lovers. Banglades
No Indian in ICC's most valuable Team of the World Cup
T20 World Cup 2021 had it all. From excitement to drama, the biggest T20 extravaganza did not disappoint the fans. Australia emerged as the top side in the end as they defeated a f
Australia knows how to win the World Cup
Elusive T20 World Cup trophy finally won by Australia in the Seventh edition of it. Australia's wicket keeper Matthew wade is thrilled after winning the title.Before the Seventh ed
Zampa is real man of the tournament for Finch
The seventh edition of the Twenty20 World Cup has finally come to an end after a month of thrilling cricket. David Warner was named Man of the Tournament in the recently concluded
Jimmy's eyes on Australia world cup
New Zealand failed to win the title once again in the final. However, this time Jimmy Neesham did not get as emotional as before Rather, he has started counting the moments of th