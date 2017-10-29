
Hong Kong Sixes News
thumb

Live: Hong Kong World Sixes 2017, Day-2

Hong Kong World Sixes 2017 tournament is underway from yesterday at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. Eight teams including five Test playing countries- Australia, Bangladesh,  Pa

thumb

Live: Hong Kong World Sixes 2017

Hong Kong World Sixes 2017 tournament is underway from today at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. Eight teams including five Test playing countries- Australia, Bangladesh,  Pakist

thumb

Bangladesh to participate in Hong Kong Sixes 2017

Hong Kong World Sixes tournament 2017, a tournament based of five overs consisting of six players for each team, is all set to start from 28 October at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong

