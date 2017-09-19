High Performance Unit News
Shanto proves his worth in HP's England tour
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) named Nazmul Hossain Shanto as the captain of Bangladesh High Performance cricket team’s tour of England. He proved why BCB chose him as the shipper
Mosaddek to also miss the 2nd Test
Bangladesh's young batting star, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, was dropped from the 14 man squad for the 1st Test against Australia, after initially being picked. Selectors said his omi
A team to wait more; HP team to tour England
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is looking to fill Bangladesh A team's scarcity of matches by adding some tours for High Performance Unit. A team haven't played any series for almos
Helmot wants some HP cricketers in national team
BCB's High Performance (HP) team returned home from Australia with a hundred percent win record. They beat Northern Territory in all five one-dayers and the sole three-day match.Fo
HP end Australia tour with last-over thriller
Liton Das and his side, Bangladesh High Performance XI have won one-off the three-dayer match in last over thriller. With the victory of 21 runs, visiting side have noted another h
HP post fighting total against NT in the fifth ODI
Bangladesh High Performance XI have posted a fighting total against Northern Territory in the fifth and last ODI match of their Australia tour. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ শেষ ম্যাচেও লড়াকু সংগ্
Revised itinerary of HP team's Darwin tour
The schedule of Bangladesh High Performance Unit in Australia's Darwin tour has been revised. A Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media release has confirmed it. [বাংলায় পড়ুন: বাংলাদে