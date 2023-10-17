Featured News
3 Indians with most unbeaten 50-plus scores in International cricket
From a batsman's perspective, remaining unbeaten throughout the innings and guiding the team to a respectable total or helping the team ace the run-chase is indeed a surreal feelin
3 Indians who scored the most runs against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cups
It is no secret that rivalries in cricket often augment beyond the boundary ropes. When teams like India and Pakistan lock horns with each other, pride is always at stake. On top o
List of most 50-plus scores in ODI World Cup with 100-plus strike-rate
In the ODI World Cup, scoring fifty runs or more is considered an important achievement for a batsman. It is absolutely imperative for the batters to lead the batting attack by exa
Santner joins Shakib, Yuvraj and Kapil in ODI World Cup elite list
The inaugural edition of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup was first held in 1975 and since then as many as 12 editions have been played. In all these editions,several marquee players ma
5 Wicketkeepers who completed 100 or more sixes in ODI cricket
Smashing a six instantly lifts the confidence of the batsmen and we have seen how bowlers' margin for error gives an advantage to the batsmen during the passage of play. When the b
Most runs as captain in ODI World Cup history
A captain plays a substantial role in leading the team from the front and he needs to make sure that he does proper field placement and rotate the bowlers at the right time for cru
Top-3 surprising wins of 2023 as of July
The year 2023 in cricket seems to be a year of surprises and unexpected victories. As the divide between teams narrows with each passing day, the growth and global appeal of cricke
IPL: 5 famous cricketers you won't believe have been played for Mumbai Indians
Without any doubt, Mumbai Indians are currently the best performing team in the Indian Premier League. The Rohit Sharma-led army has won five titles in this tournament and will be
IPL: 5 cricketers who have performed well after leaving KKR
Apart from international cricket, franchise cricket is not similar to the game and conditions that we often used to see in the international arena. However, fans tend to watch the
IPL: 5 cricketers who never played for their state franchise
Without any doubt, the Indian Premier League which is recognised as the Festival of India has been the number one T20 tournament (apart from World Cup) all across the globe. Most o
IPL: Strongest playing XI of RCB under Faf du Plessis
After the end of the mega auction of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchises have bagged some new players and are ready to make themselves prepare for the upc
IPL: 5 cricketers who have been underutilized by CSK in IPL
One of the most loved franchises around the world, Chennai Super Kings always has a place in the hearts of the fans. They didn't fail to entertain their fans whenever they come on