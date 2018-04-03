
thumb

On this day: Brathwaite births the title for West Indies

West Indies has clinched the title of ICC World Twenty20 2016 through beating England by 4 wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata a short while ago.Carlos Brathwaite hit four conse

thumb

Ben Stokes seen punching 15 times in a street brawl

The vice-Captain of England National Cricket team Ben Stokes was seen in a street fight in Bristol. He and his teammate Alex Hales were in a nightclub where the brawl began. There

thumb

Watch Shakib-Shishir performing in a funny TVC

Spawning all – rounder Shakib Al Hasan and his glamorous wife Shishir Al Hasan got in on the act of the new advertisement of Banglalink.One of the premier mobile operators of the c

thumb

Watch Martin Guptill takes stunning one-handed catch

[caption id="attachment_74292" align="aligncenter" width="700"] Punjab stay in contest for play-offs, defeating Mumbai.[/caption]Kings XI Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 runs i

thumb

RCB crash to lowest IPL total

Kolkata Knight Riders have stupefied Royale Challengers Bangalore in the 27th match of this season's Indian Premier League (IPL) to brag the monumental win of 82 runs defending a l

thumb

Dhoni pulls off last-ball victory

Rising Pune Supergiants have entreated a tremendous win in the last ball of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 24th match of the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League

thumb

Mushfiqur scores century of dismissals

There may be thousands of doubters about Mushfiqur Rahim's wicketkeeping ability. But it indeed is a fact that he is till date Bangladesh's most successful man behind the stumps, a

thumb

LIVE: Sri Lanka set Bangladesh a record target to win Galle Test

Sri Lanka have set Bangladesh an improbable target of 457 runs to win the first Test match in Galle, as the hosts declared their second innings in the first hour into the evening s

thumb

Highlights: India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 4

The second Test between India and Australia turned out to be one of the most fascinating Tests in recent times where India shot down Australia for 112 runs to grab a 75-run win.Aus

thumb

Watch: Cool and Calm Celebration of Raees

Pakistani bowler Rumman Raees did an exceptional celebration in PSL after taking the wickets of Pollard and Sohail Khan. He stood on the pitch like a statue that added in the list

thumb

Watch: Top 10 moments of PSL-2

Top 10 moments of PSL-2:10. Rumman Raees’ way of celebration after taking the wickets of Tamim Iqbal Khan and Sunil Narine.9. Chris Gayle’s reaction after the catch of Summy.8. Yas

thumb

Watch: Wriddhhiman takes a blinder

First Test of four-match Test serie between host India and visiting side Australia has strated from Thursday. After winning toss, Australia opted to bat first but their batmen didn

