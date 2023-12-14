County Cricket News
Cheteshwar Pujara rejoins Sussex for 2024 County Championship
“We are pleased to announce the signings of India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara and Australian batter Daniel Hughes as overseas signings for the 2024 season,” Sussex tweeted.In a m
Dale Benkenstein appoint as Lancashire's head coach
Lancashire have confirmed the appointment of Dale Benkenstein as their new head coach, signaling his departure from Gloucestershire.Lancashire have appointed Dale Benkenstein from
Nathan Lyon signs Lancashire for 2023-24 season
Australian off spinner Nathan Lyon has signed with Lancashire for the 2024 season. The 36-year-old will be available for all competitions throughout the summer.Experienced Australi
Tom Abell stands down as Somerset captain
TOM Abell has confirmed he will be step down from the role of club captain at Somerset County Cricket Club with immediate effect.Tom Abell has resigned as Somerset captain with imm
Graham Onions returns to Durham bowling coach
Graham Onions has agreed to return to his hometown club Durham as head bowling coach after ending a six-year spell in Lancashire.Durham Cricket is delighted to announce the appoint
Hassan Ali re-signs Warwickshire for County Championship 2024
Warwickshire County Cricket Club has re-signed Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali for the upcoming 2024 County Championship season.Warwickshire have agreed a deal with Hassan Ali to bring t
Daniel Bell-Drummond named Kent club their new captain
Kent has appointed Daniel Bell-Drummond as club captain, succeeding Sam Billings - although Billings will continue to lead the T20 side.Daniel Bell-Drummond has been named Kent Cri
Sam Billings resigns as Kent captain after six years
Kent Cricket can confirm that Sam Billings has stepped down from the role of men's captain of the club after six years in the position.Sam Billings has stepped down as captain of t
Northamptonshire spinner Simon Kerrigan announce retirement
Former Northamptonshire England spinner Simon Kerrigan has announced his retirement from football. Kerrigan, 34, made his comeback at Wantage Road in 2020 but has only played once
Sue Redfern becomes the first woman umpire in the County Championship
Sue Redfern will become the first female umpire to appear in a men's first class match in England and Wales after being appointed to officiate the LV= Insurance County Championship
County legend Tim Murtagh announces retirement from playing career
Middlesex Cricket can today confirm that Tim Murtagh will retire from professional cricket at the end of the season.Middlesex legend Tim Murtagh is retiring at the end of the seaso
Steven Davies announces retirement after 20-year playing career
Somerset County Cricket Club today announced that Steve Davies will retire from the sport when his contract expires at the end of the season.Steven Davies, the former England wicke