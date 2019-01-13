
Comilla Victorians News
thumb

Thisara Perera's thunderous knock shakes Vikings

Comilla Victorians' all-rounder Thisara Perera played a destructing knock on his first appearance in the sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).Coming to Bangladesh s

thumb

"Hello Bangladesh! I am Steven Smith"

Disgraced former Australian skipper Steven Smith is going to participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the first time.In the sixth edition of BPL, Smith will be a part

thumb

Afridi invites fans to come and watch BPL

Like the previous season, Shahid Afridi is once again going to feature for Comilla Victorians alongside the country's best batsman Tamim Iqbal in the upcoming sixth season of the B

thumb

Live: Khulna Titans opt to bat first

Khulna Titans have won the toss and their skipper Mahmudullah Riyad opted to bat first against Comilla Victorians in the 39th match of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T

thumb

Fully fit Tamim ready to play in BPL

During the South Africa tour, Tamim Iqbal got injured during the practice match. That injury made the opener suffer for a long time.Though at first Tamim thought the injury wasn't

thumb

Live: Comilla Victorians opt to field first

The twelveth match of the fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League is now underway at the Sher – e – Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Comilla Victorians have won the toss an

thumb

Live: Sylhet win the toss, elect to bowl

Comilla Victorians have taken on home side Sylhet Sixers in the 3rd match of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017. Comilla Victorians in charge skipper Mohammed Nabi lo

thumb

Having Tamim is a big motivation for us: Nafeesa

​In the last 2 seasons, Tamim Iqbal played for his home team Chittagong Vikings and on the other hand the skipper of Bangladesh Mashrafe Bin Mortaza played for Comilla Victorians. 

thumb

Vikings manager believes Soumya can fill the gaps of Tamim

In the last 2 seasons, Tamim Iqbal was the icon of Chittagong Vikings. The boy from Chittagong was also the captain. It was something very exciting for the left hand batsman to lea

thumb

BCB announces fixture of BPL-5

The biggest party of Bangladesh domestic cricket,  Bangladesh Premier League’s (BPL) season five was supposed to start from 2 November but according to the tournament itinerary, it

thumb

Rangpur, Comilla most expensive teams of BPL-5

Just like the saying goes that the franchise-based T20 tournaments are actually money-spinning ones, franchises for the upcoming fifth season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) are

thumb

T20 specialists Al-Amin, Raees to play for Victorians

Comilla Victorians have brought back their 2015 hero Alok Kapali, who guided them to their first Bangladesh Premier League title. They have picked seven locals and two foreigners i

