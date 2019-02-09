
BPL Videos News
Watch: Tamim scores 22 runs in Andre Russell's one over

Tamim Iqbal saved his best for the finals. Having scored 326 runs at 27.16 in 13 matches before the grand final, the veteran slammed 141* off 61 against Dhaka Dynamites at Mirpur.T

Watch: Rubel's 2 wickets in 2 balls against Rangpur Riders

In the second qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, Dhaka Dynamites have defeated Rangpur Riders by 5 wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.Fate dwindled

Watch: Shamsur's 34 runs in 15 balls against Rangpur Riders

In the first qualifier of the sixth season of the Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians comprehensively defeated Rangpur Riders to confirm the final of the competition as t

Watch: Mithun's run-out against Comilla Victorians

In the first qualifier of the sixth season of the Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians comprehensively defeated Rangpur Riders to confirm the final of the competition as t

Rangpur Riders end group stage as table toppers

Rangpur Riders trashed Comilla Victorians in their final game to finish at the top of the points table in the sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).[caption id="atta

Watch: Jason Roy's unbelievable catch in BPL

Sylhet Sixers cruised to an easy win against Chittagong Viking as they beat them by 29 runs.This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and moving interestingly day

Watch: Russell's 109 metres long monster six

In the 39th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Comilla Victorians defeated Dhaka Dynamites by a single run.Banking upon the performance of local all-rounders, Comilla Vi

Watch: Pooran's 6 sixes against Rajshahi Kings

Rajshahi Kings registered a comprehensive victory over Sylhet Sixers which keeps them alive in the tournament while the Sixers are out after the defeat.In the do or die game, Sixer

Watch: Andre Russell's hat-trick against Chittagong Vikings

The all-around performance from Chittagong Vikings handed over a 11 runs victory for them against Dhaka Dynamites. This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and m

Watch: Alex Hales's unbelievable catch against Dhaka Dynamites

Rangpur Riders have gone on to top the points table after a thumping eight-wicket win over Dhaka Dynamites at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Alex Hales took an unbelievable catch i

Watch: De Villiers's 100 off just 50 balls against Dhaka Dynamites

Rangpur Riders have gone on to top the points table after a thumping eight-wicket win over Dhaka Dynamites at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.Reigning champions Riders have 12 points

Watch: Lewis takes 28 runs in one over

Ton from Evin Lewis awarded a comfortable win by 80 runs for Comilla Victorians against Khulna Titans.This season's Bangladesh Premier League is heading towards the knock stages wi

