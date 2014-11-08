Biography News
Royal Bengal Tiger Shakib Attains New Heights
Saleque SufiCelebrated Bangladesh Cricket all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has entered very exclusive elite club of cricket greats while inspiring Bangladesh in winning the test and ser
Mominul to take off the pressure
Youngster Mominul Haque who has a test batting average of around 75, scored 3 hundreds and 3 fifties in his 7 tests was under serious controversies and gossips before the recently
৪৯ এ পা দিলেন মিনহাজুল আবেদিন নান্নু
লিখেছেনশিহাব আহসান খানবাংলাদেশ স্বাধীন হবার ৬ বছর আগে ১৯৬৫ সালের আজকের এই দিনে(২৫শে সেপ্টেম্বর) চট্রগ্রামে জন্ম নিয়েছিলেন মিনহাজুল আবেদিন। ডাকনাম “নান্নু”। ছিলেন ডানহাতি মিডল-অরডার
ছোটগল্পের নায়ক মেহরাব হোসেন অপি
[caption id="attachment_17217" align="alignleft" width="201"] Mehrab Hossain Opi scored 101 against Zimbabwe[/caption]লিখেছেন শিহাব আহসান খান"১০১" এই সংখ্যাটা একজন মানুষকে সারা জীব
Nasir is fond of Kabulis as Eid outfit
Bangladesh most promising and talented cricketer Nasir Hossain loves to spend times with family as he has grown up in a joint family with large number of peoples. As always he goes