Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 News
Prime Minister congratulates Tigers, hopes to continue winning spree
Following Bangladesh's brilliant 9-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second and final T20I on Wednesday (March 11) to complete an all-format whitewash, they have received the hea
Liton stars again as Bangladesh complete all-format whitewash
Bangladesh handed Zimbabwe a 9-wicket defeat in the second and final T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka to complete an all-format whitewash.After w
Bangladesh continue domination in T20I opener
Bangladesh have kept on their form against Zimbabwe as they take 1-0 lead in the two-match T20I series with a 48-run victory in the first match at Shere Bangla National Cricket Sta
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XI and Pitch Report
Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will face each other in the first of two-match T20I series on Monday, March 9. The match will begin at 6pm at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur
Confident Bangladesh look to confident dominance in T20Is
After dominating performances in the one-off Test and the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh will look to continue their glorious run against Zimbabwe in the T20I series as well, s
We wanted to give a 'winning note' to Mashrafe: Liton Das
“We wanted to give a 'winning note' in the last match of Mashrafe bhai as a captain. The whole team wanted to make a good result, that's it.”Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Liton D
Changes likely in Mashrafe's last match as captain
Bangladesh aim whitewash against Zimbabwe as these two sides take on each other in the third ODI at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Bangladesh are leading the series 2-0. The
Need to check on Mushfiqur's mental pressures: Mashrafe
It is almost certain that Mushfiqur Rahim is not playing in the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday, as the selectors want to play the XI that will take on Pakistan in the one-off
Bangladesh announce squad for Zimbabwe T20Is with surprise inclusion
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces 15-member squad on Thursday for the two-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe.Just a day before the final and third ODI of th
Mashrafe steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain
Ahead of the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has announced his end as the skipper of Bangladesh 50-over side at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on T
Mashrafe stands on brink of massive milestone
Despite all the controversies surrounding his captaincy future, Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is standing on the brink of a momentous milestone.Mashrafe needs just on
Tamim credits McKenzie for record knock
Tamim Iqbal, after playing career-best 158 against Zimbabwe in the second ODI, has credited the batting coach Neil McKenzie for helping me to get through the tough times and find b