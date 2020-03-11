
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 News
thumb

Prime Minister congratulates Tigers, hopes to continue winning spree

Following Bangladesh's brilliant 9-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second and final T20I on Wednesday (March 11) to complete an all-format whitewash, they have received the hea

thumb

Liton stars again as Bangladesh complete all-format whitewash

Bangladesh handed Zimbabwe a 9-wicket defeat in the second and final T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka to complete an all-format whitewash.After w

thumb

Bangladesh continue domination in T20I opener

Bangladesh have kept on their form against Zimbabwe as they take 1-0 lead in the two-match T20I series with a 48-run victory in the first match at Shere Bangla National Cricket Sta

thumb

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XI and Pitch Report

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will face each other in the first of two-match T20I series on Monday, March 9. The match will begin at 6pm at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

thumb

Confident Bangladesh look to confident dominance in T20Is

After dominating performances in the one-off Test and the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh will look to continue their glorious run against Zimbabwe in the T20I series as well, s

thumb

We wanted to give a 'winning note' to Mashrafe: Liton Das

“We wanted to give a 'winning note' in the last match of Mashrafe bhai as a captain. The whole team wanted to make a good result, that's it.”Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Liton D

thumb

Changes likely in Mashrafe's last match as captain

Bangladesh aim whitewash against Zimbabwe as these two sides take on each other in the third ODI at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Bangladesh are leading the series 2-0. The

thumb

Need to check on Mushfiqur's mental pressures: Mashrafe

It is almost certain that Mushfiqur Rahim is not playing in the third ODI against Zimbabwe on Friday, as the selectors want to play the XI that will take on Pakistan in the one-off

thumb

Bangladesh announce squad for Zimbabwe T20Is with surprise inclusion

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces 15-member squad on Thursday for the two-match T20 International series against Zimbabwe.Just a day before the final and third ODI of th

thumb

Mashrafe steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain

Ahead of the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe, Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has announced his end as the skipper of Bangladesh 50-over side at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on T

thumb

Mashrafe stands on brink of massive milestone

Despite all the controversies surrounding his captaincy future, Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is standing on the brink of a momentous milestone.Mashrafe needs just on

thumb

Tamim credits McKenzie for record knock

Tamim Iqbal, after playing career-best 158 against Zimbabwe in the second ODI, has credited the batting coach Neil McKenzie for helping me to get through the tough times and find b

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.