Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2018 News
Shakib-Mahmudullah balance Bangladesh's innings in first day
Host Bangladesh completed the first day of the second and last Test against Windies scoring 259 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.In an airy first day of the final Test at the Shere B
Pains and gains from Zimbabwe series
If ODI series white wash was a business as usual achievement, drawn test series answered few questions and created few puzzles. Bangladesh won the ODI series against 3-0 dominating
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd Test, Dhaka
Bangladesh have squared two-match series with Zimbabwe by 1-1 after a 218-run victory in the second Test in Dhaka. The match ended in the second session of day five.Mushfiqur Rahim
The win is a great relief, says Mahmudullah
Defeating visiting Zimbabwe by 218 runs in the second and final Test, Bangladesh resurrected from the heavy lost in the first match.[caption id="attachment_108645" align="aligncent
We badly needed this win: Mushfiqur
Taijul Islam has been adjudged man of the series for taking 18 wickets in two Tests.Bangladesh have just leveled the series 1-1 at the home cricket beating visiting Zimbabwe by a m
Live: Bangladesh need six wickets to win
Bangladesh have bagged two wickets in the first session of day five of Dhaka Test. The Tigers need six more Zimbabwean wickets to win the second Test.[caption id="attachment_108595
Live: Bangladesh on the highway to haven
At stumps of day four of the second test match of UCB series Bangladesh looks poised. As far winning Dhaka test and squaring the series Bangladesh is on the highway to haven. Havin
Watch: Mahmudullah's 101 run against Zimbabwe in 2nd test
Bangladesh middle-order batsmanMahmudullah picked up his second century in the longer of the game during the second and final match against Zimbabwe. His brilliant century puts Ban
Mission half accomplished for Tigers
On a day of fluctuating fortune with pendulum swinging end to end, Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz led Bangladesh accomplishing half of the mission. [ফুল স্কোরকার্ড দেখতে এখানে
Watch: Taijul Islam's 5 Wickets Against Zimbabwe in 2nd test
Trailing by 218 runs from the first innings of Bangladesh, Zimbabwe are following on by stumps of day three of the second and final Test, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dh
Another Taijul fifer hands Bangladesh upper hand
Trailing by 218 runs from the first innings of Bangladesh, Zimbabwe are following on by stumps of day three of the second and final Test, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dh
Live: Zimbabwe 100/3 at lunch of day three
At lunch of third day of the second and final Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe scored 100 for 3.Resuming the day with 25 for the loss of 1 wicket, visiting Zimbabwe l