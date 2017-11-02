Bangladesh vs South Africa 2017 News
Amla expected better resistance from Bangladesh in ODIs
In another term, the outcome of Bangladesh’s tour of South Africa can be regarded as practically unexpected comparing to their spirited competency in recent years. At home, the Tig
BCB President to ask Hathurusinghe reasons behind team's failure
After some good performances at home, Bangladesh have been given a reality check in South Africa. Batting, bowling or fielding, nothing gone right in the tour for the Bangladesh Te
Miller's fastest T20I hundred secures clean sweep for South Africa
Bangladesh were out at Potchefstroom in search of a victory in the last match of the tour but South Africa rather made it even worse as they won by a big margin of 121 runs in the
Live: Bangladesh to bowl despite winning toss
The visiting side Bangladesh have won the toss and asked the hosts South Africa to bat first in their last tour match and series decider second T20I at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.
Behardien hopes to hand Bangladesh another clean sweep
Host South Africa white washed visiting Bangladesh in both Test and ODI series. Leading the T20I series by one match, the home team is on the vicinity of another clean sweep.Prior
Playing less T20Is cannot be an excuse of failure: Shakib
Bangladesh being in the rise, play lesser amount of matches in all three formats of the game than most of their top ranked opponents. While breezing the level of performances acros
Shakib eyes win in the last encounter
No matter how booming was the confidence level of Bangladesh after a string of series wins at home, the month long tour in South Africa overshadowed the Tiger camp with mostly awfu
Preview: Bangladesh's last chance to respite in SA tour
At last the long and tedious tour of South Africa is coming to an end for Bangladesh; with a remaining T20I in hand, the Tigers is yet to register a victory in this particular occa
BCB president not satisfied with Taskin-Mustafizur's performance
With only one match left, Bangladesh didn't see a win yet in this tour. The injury problems has also been far too many. BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon informed that he is disapp
This innings has no value: Soumya
After a lot of matches, Soumya Sarkar was seen in his old touch against South Africa in the 1st T20I but it wasn't enough to ensure a victory and rightly so the left opener said th
Bangladesh fall 20 runs short after fighting hard in 1st T20I
After a one sided Test and ODI series, Bangladesh fought well against South Africa in the first T20I but it wasn't enough to grab their first win in the tour.South Africa after win
Live: SA opted to bat first
In the first match of the shortest format series at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, South African skipper JP Duminy has won the toss and decided to bat first. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ চার