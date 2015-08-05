Bangladesh vs South Africa 2015 News
End of yet another successful series
NADER CHOWDHURYSouth Africa team has left Dhaka yesterday evening after spending a month here in Bangladesh. They are now off to their homeland with the trophy of T20 series and th
Bangladesh earned 6 rating points
It can be regarded as blessing in disguise. Rain has forced to draw the two Test series between Bangladesh and South Africa and Bangladesh has just earned 6 important rating points
Unfortunate end of Dhaka Test
The last and final Test of the two match Test series against South Africa has suffered a desolate ending. Incessant rain falling due to a cyclonic depression in the Bay of Bengal w
Mahmudullah condemns short scorers
Fifteen years have been passed since Bangladesh started to play five day matches but the batsmen are yet to set in the crease for a longer version form of their innings. Except but
Dhaka Test : Rain washes out third day
[caption id="attachment_27237" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Shakib Al Hasan might say not to come rain again![/caption]Jannatul Naym PiealSouth Africa and Bangladesh were frust
Steyn learns from Mustafiz!
Jannatul Naym PiealThe wicket at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong, where the first Test between Bangladesh and South Africa was played, was quite slow and didn't pro
Dhaka Test, Day-2 : Play called of due to rain
Jannatul Naym PiealDay one of the second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa ended with the Tigers in a spot of bother, when they were tumbling at 246-8. And their disappo
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs South Africa, 2nd Test, day- 1
Host Bangladesh didn't get a very good start in the first day of Dhaka test against the Proteas. After winning the toss, tigers have collected 246/8 and finished the day with littl
Can Nasir take Bangladesh out of the Dark?
Wafee Chowdhury DaraiatNasir Hossain's return to test cricket, almost after 10 months, finds him bat at number 8, with his team tottering on 246, with 8 batsmen already back to the
Record of the In - laws
[caption id="attachment_27152" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Bangladesh cricket captain Mushfiqur Rahim (L) runs between the wickets with teammate Mohammad Mahmudullah (R) durin
Mushfiqur Rahim's come back innings 65 vs South Africa
Bangladesh Test skipper and undoubtedly the most dependable batsman in the longer version cricket, Mushfiqur Rahim displayed yet another show of his competency in the first day of
Tigers tumbled down at the end of the day
After a good start of the innings, tigers were stumbled down and could not cash out the prolific first session. Five wickets have been down in the last session of the day’s play an