Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2015 News
thumb

We have not cancelled any series- PCB

[caption id="attachment_63733" align="aligncenter" width="640"] We have not cancelled any series- PCB.[/caption]Pakistan Cricket team were scheduled to tour Bangladesh on 9th of Ju

thumb

Former cricketers urges PCB to tour Bangladesh

[caption id="attachment_64967" align="aligncenter" width="389"] Former cricketers urges PCB to tour Bangladesh.[/caption]The Pakistan Cricket team were all set to tour Bangladesh f

thumb

'It's very expensive to host Bangladesh in UAE'

[caption id="attachment_73429" align="alignnone" width="680"] 'It's very expensive to host Bangladesh in UAE'[/caption]Former world champions Pakistan Cricket team are playing  the

thumb

Bangladesh remain ahead of Pakistan

The top eight teams of the ICC One Day rankings will play the Champions Trophy 2017. Bangladesh Cricket team already have secured their place for the tournament. But the ranking is

thumb

Bangladesh likely to play Pakistan in December

Jannatul Naym PiealBangladesh national cricket team is likely to play a bilateral series against Pakistan in December this year, report Channel 24 and ATN News. According to the re

thumb

Bangladesh shows positive signs to visit Pakistan

Jannatul Naym PiealShahryar arrived in Lahore on Thursday after a visit to India where he met Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials and many government functionari

thumb

Cricket back in Pakistan under heavy armor

After a long six years of time span, international cricket is going to step again in the fields of Pakistan in this 19th of May, 2015 as Zimbabwe has agreed to visit in their count

thumb

Ban vs Pak 2015: Look Back In Retrospect

Saleque SufiBy any extent of imagination the just concluded Bangladesh Pakistan Cricket Series is the best ever in the cricket history of Bangladesh. Of the 7 matches in different

thumb

Shakib Al Hasan vaults into career-best ranking

[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="870" caption="Shakib moves to career-high 30th spot at ICC Test Batsman Rankings."][/caption]Lutfor Rahman Uday Bangladesh’s best cricketer

thumb

Pakistan fined for slow over rate against Bangladesh

[caption id="" align="alignnone" width="700" caption="Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by 328 runs in the match."][/caption]Jannatul Naym PiealThe International Cricket Council has fine

thumb

Facts and Figures of Dan Cake Test Series

[caption id="attachment_23366" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Two heroes of the first test[/caption]In the Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh which ended yesterday with

thumb

&#039;The team has suffered from my bowling failure&#039; - Shakib Al Hasan

Being the number one all rounder, Shakib Al Hasan is the synonymous of confidence in Bangladesh team. He was expected to perform better in the last series against Pakistan but the

