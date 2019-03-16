
Bangladesh vs New Zealand News
thumb

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand cancelled after the scary attack

Bangladesh's tour of New Zealand has been canceled following a psychological oppressing assault on two Christchurch mosques, in which something like 40 individuals have been murder

thumb

Bangladesh are tough side in all conditions- Shane Bond

[caption id="attachment_78303" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Bangladesh are tough side in all conditions- Shane Bond[/caption]Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond said on Sunday

thumb

Who will Tigers face in their Semi final?

[caption width="640" id="attachment_77948" align="aligncenter"] Who will Bangladesh face in their Semi final?[/caption]The Bangladesh Cricket team has qualified for the Semi-finals

thumb

Shakib-Mahmudullah's partnership is a lesson - Ganguly

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly is a less popular name among dedicated Bangladeshi cricket fans for his random criticize and harsh comments towards their team. But the Indian

thumb

Hathurusinghe fascinated about Shakib-Mahmudullah

Bangladesh Cricket team defeated the Black Caps by five wickets in a group stage match tonight in Cardiff. The win was very fruitful towards the Tiger especially for their mission

thumb

Mahmudullah becomes fifth Bangladeshi to score 3000 ODI runs

Mahmudullah Riyad, the right-hander batsman of Bangladesh who has been always playing vital roles for the team either with bat or bowl, gets new milestone during the last match of

thumb

Shakib becomes yet another record holder

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan becomes the  holder of yet another record. During the dead-rubber match of Tri-nation series, he puts his name on the record book. [বাংলায় পড়

thumb

Watch: Nasir sends back Latham

The clash between Bangladesh and New Zealand cricket team is going on. After losing  toss, New Zealand are batting first as they are asked to bat first by Bangladesh skipper Mashra

thumb

Live: Bangladesh decides to bowl, Nasir back in playing XI

Bangladesh all set for the fight against New Zealand in their last match of the Tri-nation series 2017 in Ireland. Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza have won the toss and opt

thumb

Shakib needs one wicket to set unique record

Bangladesh cricket team will fight against New Zealand in the dead-rubber match of Tri-nation series hosted by Ireland. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is on the verge of an

thumb

Stats: Bangladesh vs New Zealand in ODIs in overseas

Bangladesh have faced New Zealand in 29 times so far in ODIs. In that 29 matches, 16 ODIs were in abroad and rest of the matches were held in Bangladesh. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিদেশের মাটি

thumb

Weather forecast for Bangladesh-New Zealand match

Bangladesh cricket team will play their last match of Ireland tour of 2017 on Wednesday. Mashrafe and his co will fight against the Kiwis in their last assignment of the tour. This

