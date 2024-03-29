
thumb

Mushfiqur keeps faith in Soumya

Soumya Sarkar is a cricketer whobrings a lot of potential in the country's cricket. However, how much he hasbeen able to leave an impression of his potential or ability on theinter

thumb

"A team was laughing when we took Taijul in the draft"

Taijul Islam can be called thehidden hero of the country's cricket. Despite bringing success to Bangladeshregularly in Test cricket, the discussion is much less than other crickete

thumb

Tamim doesn't play to answer any critic

Tamim Iqbal's team Fortune Barishaltook home the BPL trophy. Barishal won the title by crushing Comilla Victoriansin the final. As a result of this great victory, Barishal became t

thumb

Tamim delighted with Shoriful and Hridoy's performances of BPL 2024

The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. Fortune Barishal have beaten Co

thumb

I think Saifuddin's inclusion was very important for us: Tamim

Fortune Barishal have become thechampion in this season of BPL. Barishal have been crowned the best afterdefeating four-time champions Comilla Victorians in the mega final. This is

thumb

The best xi of this BPL in the eyes of BDCrictime

The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. It has been a great tournament

thumb

The worst xi of BPL 2024 in the eyes of BDCrictime

The BPL 2024 has had it's curtain off as Fortune Barishal crashed defending champs Comilla Victorians in the final to clinch their maiden BPL title. But it has been a disaster tour

thumb

A lot of things have to be right for me to come back: Tamim

A big question mark hangs overTamim Iqbal's international career. A lot has happened since announcing hissudden retirement last year. Tamim did not play in the ODI World Cup when h

thumb

I hope more players will come and feature in the BPL - says man of the final, Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers all round brilliance helped Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title by thumping the defending champions Comilla Victorians by 6 wickets. Kyle Mayers said he wishes

thumb

I would like to dedicate this trophy to them(Mushfiqur & Mahmudullah) says Tamim

Fortune Barishal have won the BPL for the first time in the history of this tournament. The skipper Tamim Iqbal wanted to dedicate the trophy to two of the most senior players of t

thumb

Tamim Iqbal wins the player of the tournament for his unreal consistency throughout the BPL 2024

Fortune Barishal have created history by beating the defending champions Comilla Victorians by 6 wickets to win their maiden BPL title on Friday (1st March). With the final match,

thumb

Kyle Mayers all round excellence helps Fortune Barishal win their maiden BPL title

Fortune Barishal thumped Comilla Victorians to win their maiden title in BPL on Friday (1st March) at Shere Bangla national Cricket stadium, Dhaka. Kyle Mayers all round brilliance

