Anamul Haque News
Watch: Bijoy's 23 in just 9 balls
Bangladesh have smashed their fastest fifty in ODI history - in 4.4 overs chasing 272 against Windies in the second ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana.Windies posted 271 batting fir
My mother likes long hair: Anamul
There is nothing more painful than playing consistent cricket for a while, but still failing to make a comeback in the national team. Wicket-keeper batsman Anamul Haque was one of
Anamul keep prepare himself for the call
Overlooked by the selectors, Anamul Haque Bijoy kept going with his good form in batting all through the domestic season but yet to gain a spot even in the ‘A’ team. In the just co
I want to wear the national team's jersey again: Anamul
After getting injured during the 2015 World Cup, the right hand batsman Anamul Haque couldn't get the chance to wear the national team's jersey again. Despite being consistent in t
BCB President eyes on Anamul for South Africa tour
With opener Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes consistently flopped in the two match Test series against Australia, a replacement is likely to happen for the forthcoming South Africa to
Anamul, Liton called up to HP squad
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday has announced the High Performance squad for a training camp which included 24 cricketers in total. The camp will begin at the BCB Na
Anamul Haque the Mr. Consistent of domestic cricket
[caption id="attachment_68500" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Anamul Haque the Mr. Consistent of Bangladesh.[/caption]Wicket keeper batsman Anamul Haque is in great form currentl
Imran Khan calls Sammy-Bijoy 'third-class' cricketers
One of the all-time greats of the game of cricket, Imran Khan has hit the headlines, describing international stars who agreed to play in the country despite security threats as "t
BCB President called me and said everything would be alright: Bijoy
Anamul Haque Bijoy was one of the 16 foreign players to play in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore on Sunday. He couldn't do well in the match for his team Quetta G
Watch winning moment of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL final
The long wait comes to an end as the final match of HBL Pakistan Super League is going to play at Lahore in Pakistan. Peshawar Zalmi are take on Quetta Zalmi in the grand finale of
Bijoy to get 50 lacs Taka for PSL final
Anamul Haque Bijoy, the wicketkeeper come right-handed batsman of Bangladesh Cricket team who has already arrived in Pakistan to take part in the final match of second edition of P
Bijoy leaves for Lahore to play PSL final
Discarded Bangladesh national opener and wicketkeeper Anamul Haque Bijoy, after much drama, has finally left for Lahore to take part in the final match of the Pakistan Super League