Anamul Haque News
thumb

Watch: Bijoy's 23 in just 9 balls

Bangladesh have smashed their fastest fifty in ODI history - in 4.4 overs chasing 272 against Windies in the second ODI at Providence Stadium, Guyana.Windies posted 271 batting fir

thumb

My mother likes long hair: Anamul

There is nothing more painful than playing consistent cricket for a while, but still failing to make a comeback in the national team. Wicket-keeper batsman Anamul Haque was one of

thumb

Anamul keep prepare himself for the call

Overlooked by the selectors, Anamul Haque Bijoy kept going with his good form in batting all through the domestic season but yet to gain a spot even in the ‘A’ team. In the just co

thumb

I want to wear the national team's jersey again: Anamul

After getting injured during the 2015 World Cup, the right hand batsman Anamul Haque couldn't get the chance to wear the national team's jersey again. Despite being consistent in t

thumb

BCB President eyes on Anamul for South Africa tour

With opener Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes consistently flopped in the two match Test series against Australia, a replacement is likely to happen for the forthcoming South Africa to

thumb

Anamul, Liton called up to HP squad

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday has announced the High Performance squad for a training camp which included 24 cricketers in total. The camp will begin at the BCB Na

thumb

Anamul Haque the Mr. Consistent of domestic cricket

[caption id="attachment_68500" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Anamul Haque the Mr. Consistent of Bangladesh.[/caption]Wicket keeper batsman Anamul Haque is in great form currentl

thumb

Imran Khan calls Sammy-Bijoy 'third-class' cricketers

One of the all-time greats of the game of cricket, Imran Khan has hit the headlines, describing international stars who agreed to play in the country despite security threats as "t

thumb

BCB President called me and said everything would be alright: Bijoy

Anamul Haque Bijoy was one of the 16 foreign players to play in the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore on Sunday. He couldn't do well in the match for his team Quetta G

thumb

Watch winning moment of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL final

The long wait comes to an end as the final match of HBL Pakistan Super League is going to play at Lahore in Pakistan. Peshawar Zalmi are take on Quetta Zalmi in the grand finale of

thumb

Bijoy to get 50 lacs Taka for PSL final

Anamul Haque Bijoy, the wicketkeeper come right-handed batsman of Bangladesh Cricket team who has already arrived in Pakistan to take part in the final match of second edition of P

thumb

Bijoy leaves for Lahore to play PSL final

Discarded Bangladesh national opener and wicketkeeper Anamul Haque Bijoy, after much drama, has finally left for Lahore to take part in the final match of the Pakistan Super League

