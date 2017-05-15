Abul Hasan News
Mohammad Ashraful stars in Kalabagan's win
Mohammad Ashraful's unbeaten 81-run knock guided Kalabagan Krira Chakra to a 7-wicket victory over Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the rain interrupted first day of 9th round in Wal
CSA to limit players' time in IPL
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has stated that the players under their contract will have to make their way back to the country for international duty. [Read in Bangla: আইপিএলকে দুঃসংব
Video clip: Abul Hasan century on Test Debut
It was the second Test in 2012 between Bangladesh and West Indies, and the first ever Test match played at the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna. It was the Test debut for Abul Ha
Abul Hasan to get treatment in Thailand
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will probably send pacer Abul Hasan to Thailand for the treatment of his backbone injury within a short period. [Watch Video Clip: Roof Breaking