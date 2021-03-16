
A passionate guy for whom cricket is not just a game and tries to interpret all the emotions through his writings.

ICC bans Naveed, Anwar from all forms of cricket

Two UAE players Mohammad Naveed and Shaiman Anwar Butt have been banned for 8 years by the International Cricket Council (ICC).UAE cricket faces another dark day in their cricket h

Shanto XI win practice match comprehensively

Bangladesh played a warm-up game in Queensland dividing into two teams named Shanto XI and Tamim XI. The first ODI is set to be played on March 20.Shanto XI showed a dominant displ

Punjab Kings appoint Damien Wright as bowling coach

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to kick-off on April 9. The teams have started to prepare for the tournament.New name and new recruits. Punjab Kings only means business in t

Sharjeel Khan returns for South Africa, Zimbabwe tour

Sharjeel Khan returns to the national side after four years. He last played for Pakistan in 2016.Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan got an instant reward for his tremendous performance

Varun fails fitness test ahead of T20I series

Varun Chakravarthy is part of the 19-man squad for the five-match T20I series against England which begins from March 12.A major setback for mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy as h

I will be forever grateful to BCB: Shahadat Hossain

Shahadat Hossain's ban is set to be reduced after he asked for forgiveness mentioning the situation of his mother, who is suffering from cancer.A few days ago, Bangladesh fast bowl

BCCI hints to send second-string team for Asia Cup

With a tight and packed schedule, it is almost impossible for team India to send their main team to the upcoming Asia Cup especially after qualifying for the World Test Championshi

Chakabva, Maruma tested positive for COVID-19

Zimbabwe Cricket landed in Pakistan on Tuesday to play three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts. The series will begin on October 30.Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) released a statement

Cricket Australia gets green light for inviting India

India's tour of Australia is set to take place according to the planned schedule after Cricket Australia (CA) got the green signal from their government.It has been all settled bet

BCB President's Cup final rescheduled to Sunday

The final game between Shanto XI and Mahmudullah XI in BCB President's Cup has been rescheduled to Sunday. The final was set to take place on Friday earlier.The final of the BCB Pr

BCB President's Cup final to be telecasted live on TV

The final game of BCB President's Cup between Shanto XI and Mahmudullah XI will be telecasted live on BTV. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM.BCB President's Cup was arrang

Rashid Khan extends contract with Adelaide Strikers

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan will play for Adelaide Strikers once again in the 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).Rashid Khan has been a valuable asset for Adelaide S

West Indies name Romario as DJ Bravo's replacement

Cricket West Indies (CWI) have named Romaro Shephard as Dwayne Bravo's replacement in West Indies' T20 squad for their upcoming tour of New Zealand.West Indies all-rounder Dwayne B

England set to tour South Africa after government gives green light

Despite several controversies, the series between England and South Africa will take place as planned. England team will depart for South Africa on November 16.Even a week ago, it

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's family buy LPL franchise

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his family have bought the Kandy franchise which will take part in the upcoming Lankan Premier League (LPL).Bollywood star Salman Khan's brother Soh

We can compete and beat Pakistan: Chibhabha

Zimbabwe ODI captain Chamu Chibhabha feels his side has a good chance to beat Pakistan at their den. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts.After more than eig

BCB postpone U-19 training camp

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) postponed the training camp of Bangladesh U-19 after three players tested positive for COVID-19.The COVID-19 situation has hampered the cricketing ac

Ben Lister becomes first player to become COVID-19 substitute

The rules have changed in cricket and safe to say this is the new normal. Auckland bowler Ben Lister became the first-ever player who was used as a COVID-19 substitute.The Plunket

Zimbabwe head coach exempted from touring Pakistan

Zimbabwe Cricket landed to Pakistan on Tuesday without their head coach Lalchand Rajput. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that he will miss the tour.Zimbabwe are set to retur

MS Dhoni becomes first player to play 200 IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni becomes the first-ever cricketer to play 200 matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He achieved the feat against Rajasthan Royals.MS Dhoni h

