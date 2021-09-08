News by Ruffin Remad
New Zealand felt they could defend 93 to save series
New Zealand have been handed their first T20I series loss to Bangladesh, but the visitors still believed they could level the series 2-2.Bangladesh bowlers stepped up bowling New Z
New Zealand ready to 'fight fire with fire'
Coming from 2-0 behind, New Zealand are looking for ways to pay Bangladesh back with levelling the five-match series in the fourth T20I.The Kiwis had a horror start to the tour aft
Shakib gets all-format BCB contract
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named as many as 24 men's players for the central contracts for May to December 2021.The number of contracted players has increased from last yea
Mustafizur relieved from Test duties over bubble fatigue
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has kept pacer Mustafizur Rahman out of Test contracts for bubble fatigue.BCB announced its men's players' central contracts for May-December 2021. 2
Mahmudullah not taking New Zealand lightly
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad has warned against getting too complacent by adopting the 'favourite' tag against New Zealand.The Tigers will kick off five-match T20I series c
New Zealand up for Bangladesh challenge
A new-look New Zealand T20I side is set to take on formidable Bangladesh in slow bowling friendly conditions.New skipper Tom Latham has made bulk of runs against Bangladesh at home
Sohan, Mushfiqur to share keeping duties
Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo has announced that Nurul Hasan Sohan and Mushfiqur Rahim will both keep wickets in the five-match series against New Zealand.Sohan, who has ke
Henry looks forward to 'different way of bowling' in Bangladesh
After being called into Bangladesh tour, New Zealand pacer Matt Henry hopes a different way of bowling will help him succeed.Henry, who last played a T20I four years ago, was calle
Allen tests Covid positive in Bangladesh
New Zealand batter Finn Allen has tested positive for Covid-19 after setting foot on Bangladesh. [Read in Bangla: বাংলাদেশে আসার ৪৮ ঘন্টা পর কোভিড পজিটিভ অ্যালেন]On August 20, Alle
BCB hopeful of having Tamim fit for World Cup
Bangladesh are sweating on Tamim Iqbal’s injury that has him out of the field for at least eight weeks, starting from mid-July.Tamim has been carrying a knee injury for a while. He
Bangladesh collapse, Christian assault hand Australia first win
Australia have their first win of the tour, beating Bangladesh by three wickets in a low-scoring fourth T20I at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.As the series has bee
History made as Bangladesh win first series vs Australia
Bangladesh have defended their lowest total (again) to seal a historic series win over Australia in game three of five-match T20I series at Mirpur.Three nights ago, Bangladesh won
BCB announces five-match T20I series with New Zealand
As part of T20 World Cup preparations, Bangladesh will host New Zealand for a set of five T20Is in September.Bangladesh are currently hosting Australia for five-match series - all
Tigers survive collapse to go 2-0 up
Just 24 hours after beating Australia for the first time in T20Is, Bangladesh have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series at Mirpur. Australia's batting woes continued after the
Bangladesh defend 131 to thump Aussies
The anticipated Bangladesh-Australia series gets underway as Bangladesh end as victorious by 23 runs to take 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricke
'Winning series vs Aus will boost morale before T20 WC'
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad reckons that beating Australia in a five-match series will raise the morale of the team ahead of the T20 World Cup which is just over two month
Shakib, Mithun could be back-up openers: Domingo
Bangladesh are already missing some of their players in the Australia series and that could force the hosts promote someone else up to opening if required.Regular openers Tamim Iqb
Soumya, Shamim star in Bangladesh's series win
Bangladesh have overcome Zimbabwe threat to seal series 2-1, chasing down 194 in the third T20I at Harare Sports Club.This is Bangladesh's second-best successful chase in T20Is. Th
Bangladesh-Australia series dates confirmed
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have reached an agreement to play five T20Is under bio-secure environment.The series will begin on August 3 and will end o
Fielding brilliance, Soumya-Naim stand earn easy win for Tigers
Bangladesh have trounced Zimbabwe by 8 wickets in the first of three T20Is at Harare Sports Club to mark their 100th T20I milestone.Bangladesh became the ninth nation to play 100 T