Ratan Gomes

Ratan Gomes

Mr. Alfred Ratan gomes is the official photographer of Bangladesh cricket board. He started his journey back in 2010. Since then he has been with every steps of Bcb. His prominent services with Bcb are 2011's world cup, 2015's Australian World Cup, 2016's Indian World Cup, Champion trophy 2017 England, Asia cup Dubai 2018 and last 2019 England world cup.

Total post: 11
News by Ratan Gomes
thumb

Joty dissatisfied with having to take field on wet outfield

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty has deemed Dunedin outfield not "playable" after her side's nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the rain-affected match at the 2022 Cricket W

thumb

Afghanistan deny Bangladesh whitewash in thumping win

No 3-0 whitewash or another 10 Super League points for Bangladesh as Afghanistan have turned it around in the third and final ODI in Chattogram winning by a comfortable margin of s

thumb

de Grandhomme ton leads NZ's fightback

New Zealand are still within chance of clinching maiden Test series win over South Africa after Colin de Grandhomme's heroics on day three of the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christ

thumb

Siddons acknowledges Bangladesh's talent

On his return to Bangladesh coaching setup after a decade, batting coach Jamie Siddons is impressed by the emerging talent possessed by Bangladesh.Siddons is delighted to see inspi

thumb

A century of wickets for Shakib at ZACS

Shakib Al Hasan has his second ground where he has taken 100 or more wickets across all international formats - Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium joining 'home of cricket'

thumb

India No.1 in T20Is, Bangladesh sitting at tenth

After another 3-0 whitewash, this time over West Indies, India have displaced England as the No.1 Men's T20I team on the ICC rankings.Both India and England have 269 ratings but In

thumb

NZ make SA stutter after massive lead

New Zealand are well in the driver's seat after day two of the first Test against South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch as they sense an innings victory.Having bundled out Sout

thumb

BPL final to start an hour earlier

Friday's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 final will begin at 5:30 pm local time, brought ahead from previously scheduled 6:30.Matches on Friday used to start at 1:30 pm and 6:

thumb

IPL auction: Shakib unsold for second time

Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladeshi who has played nine IPL seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has gone unsold for the second time at the IPL 2022 auction.Shak

thumb

Ashwell Prince resigns as Bangladesh batting coach

Former South Africa batter Ashwell Prince has quit his job as Bangladesh's batting coachwith immediate effect.The 44-year-old will not be part of Bangladesh's coaching panel in the

thumb

Mushfiqur, Soumya hand Sylhet defeat on homecoming

Sylhet Sunrisers' arrival to the home, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, has not been on the positive side of the spectrum as Khulna Tigers triumphed over them by 15 runs in th

