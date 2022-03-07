News by Ratan Gomes
Joty dissatisfied with having to take field on wet outfield
Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana Joty has deemed Dunedin outfield not "playable" after her side's nine-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the rain-affected match at the 2022 Cricket W
Afghanistan deny Bangladesh whitewash in thumping win
No 3-0 whitewash or another 10 Super League points for Bangladesh as Afghanistan have turned it around in the third and final ODI in Chattogram winning by a comfortable margin of s
de Grandhomme ton leads NZ's fightback
New Zealand are still within chance of clinching maiden Test series win over South Africa after Colin de Grandhomme's heroics on day three of the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christ
Siddons acknowledges Bangladesh's talent
On his return to Bangladesh coaching setup after a decade, batting coach Jamie Siddons is impressed by the emerging talent possessed by Bangladesh.Siddons is delighted to see inspi
A century of wickets for Shakib at ZACS
Shakib Al Hasan has his second ground where he has taken 100 or more wickets across all international formats - Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium joining 'home of cricket'
India No.1 in T20Is, Bangladesh sitting at tenth
After another 3-0 whitewash, this time over West Indies, India have displaced England as the No.1 Men's T20I team on the ICC rankings.Both India and England have 269 ratings but In
NZ make SA stutter after massive lead
New Zealand are well in the driver's seat after day two of the first Test against South Africa at Hagley Oval, Christchurch as they sense an innings victory.Having bundled out Sout
BPL final to start an hour earlier
Friday's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 final will begin at 5:30 pm local time, brought ahead from previously scheduled 6:30.Matches on Friday used to start at 1:30 pm and 6:
IPL auction: Shakib unsold for second time
Shakib Al Hasan, the Bangladeshi who has played nine IPL seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has gone unsold for the second time at the IPL 2022 auction.Shak
Ashwell Prince resigns as Bangladesh batting coach
Former South Africa batter Ashwell Prince has quit his job as Bangladesh's batting coachwith immediate effect.The 44-year-old will not be part of Bangladesh's coaching panel in the
Mushfiqur, Soumya hand Sylhet defeat on homecoming
Sylhet Sunrisers' arrival to the home, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, has not been on the positive side of the spectrum as Khulna Tigers triumphed over them by 15 runs in th