Ratan Gomes

Mr. Alfred Ratan gomes is the official photographer of Bangladesh cricket board. He started his journey back in 2010. Since then he has been with every steps of Bcb. His prominent services with Bcb are 2011's world cup, 2015's Australian World Cup, 2016's Indian World Cup, Champion trophy 2017 England, Asia cup Dubai 2018 and last 2019 England world cup.