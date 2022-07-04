News by Maksud Haque
Indiscipline Tigers surrender in second T20I
West Indies secure a formidable victory as Bangladesh failed to threat hosts during the second match of the twenty/20 series.The visitors suffered a heavy defeatThe opening match o
India stay in command despite Bairstow's resistance
Inform Johnny Bairstow smashes another ton. Whereas former Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained his failure to reach the three digit mark, with more than two years since he reached
Jadeja-Bumrah puts India in charge at Edgbaston
The visiting Men in Blue are 332 runs ahead at the stumps of the second day of Edgbaston test. The centuries from duo- Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja guided India to a formidable
'Not alarming', says Mominul on team getting all-out below 100
Tigers surrendered during both the test matches against the host in South Africa due to their dismal show with the bat. Bangladesh were bundled all-out under 100 twice in the tour.
Bangladesh will play World Cup Semi: Mashrafe
Former Bangladeshi skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza believes Tigers will be able to reach the semi-finals of ICC World Cup- 2023. But he is reluctant to predict regarding the possibili
Punjab secure a winning start with win against RCB
Punjab Kings has started their Indian Premier League- IPL campaign with a crucial win. They defeated tournament favorites Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets during the fou
Tigers observe 51st Independence Day in Durban
A true patriot is never far away from his motherland. So are Tigers who dominated hosts in the bilateral series at South Africa so far. They are now preparing for the upcoming test
Shamim's blitzkrieg leads Abahani to first win
Big teams win as Abahani, Prime bank and Gazi Group win in their respective matches in DPL today.Gazi Group Celebrate a wicketAbahani Limited vs City ClubShamim Hossain's thunderou
Stubborn Brathwaite saves Barbados test for West Indies
The second match of the three match test series between England-West Indies has also ended as draw. The unbeaten knock from Kraigg Brathwaite- fought as lone warrior and saved the
Shakib's family members are hospitalized
Tiger cricketer-Shakib Al Hasan's family members have been hospitalized. It is learned his mother, second daughter and son are admitted on March- 20.Shakib eventually won the man o
Birthday boy gifts his fan a cap
Tamim Iqbal failed to make his birthday memorabale with a good knock. He departed to the dressing room scoring only a run. Bangladesh lost the game by 7 wickets. Despite being not
'Below average' Bengaluru pitch handed one demerit point by ICC
The second match of the two match test series between India and Sri Lanka was played atM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The hosts won the contest in one sided manner, now ICC has
Tamim denies possibility to promote Afif ahead of Mahmudullah
Tiger captain Tamim Iqbal has batted for his team-mates. He informed that even off-form Mahmudullah Riyad is a valuable pillar for his team. The skipper also confirmed to continue
England leading at Barbados despite 160 from Brathwaite
England in control ofBarbados test at stumps of the fourth day. The visitors who got a leading after first innings now has a lead of 136 runs in the conclusion of the day-4. They g
Tigers eyeing historic series win in Johannesburg
It will be a special moment while Tamim Iqbal joins Temba Bavuma in toss on Sunday. Firstly because it will behis birthday. Second and most importantly they can seal the series wit
Venue changes again in the Pakistan-Australia series
The venue for the ODI series between Pakistan and Australia has been changed. Earlier the venue for the test series was even changed as well.Both the Cricket Boards have agreed for
Harsha Bhogle praises Tiger pacer
Pacer Taskin Ahmed played a key role behind the fabulous victory of Bangladesh against South Africa. He has been on song since making it to the national team after his unfortunate
'We want to be Asia Cup, World Cup champions' - Miraz
Tigers reached South Africa with the dream of winning the ODI series. They have started the campaign in style winning the series opener convincingly. Mehedy Hasan Miraz, a hero of
Shakib, Tamim praise youngster Yasir after win
Yasir Ali Chowdhury started his ODI career with a duck in the opening game. However he smashed fifty in his third game. His 44 balls 50 run's blistering knock earned praises from h
De Villiers said few things which helped us: Yasir
Former South African captain AB de Villiers visited team hotel and spoke with the cricketers of Bangladesh team ahead of their opening game, on request of head coach Russel Domingo