News by Farid Khan
‘I want the dollar not to break my 210-run record’ – Fakhar Zaman makes a hilarious comment
Pakistan openerFakhar Zaman, who holds the record for the highestindividual score in ODI cricket for Pakistan, took a dig at the ongoingeconomic situation in the country."I don't w
'Shane Warne won us the IPL title with limited resources’, Kamran Akmal recalls IPL stint in 2008
FormerPakistan wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal lauded late Australiaspinner and legend Shane Warne, who led Rajasthan Royals to their title win in the inaugural edition of the In
Lahore to host inaugural Pakistan Junior League
Six city-based franchise teams will participate in the19-match competition from 1-15 October at the Gaddafi Stadium, with theparticipating players to be selected through a draft sy
Former Pakistan all-rounder claims Shah Rukh Khan offered him to join KKR
FormerPakistanall-rounder Yasir Arafat hasrevealed how his contract with theKolkata Knight Riders (KKR)was confirmed ahead of thesecond edition of the Indian Premier League(IPL)in
Pakistan to host inaugural Over-40 Senior Cricket World Cup in 2023
Pakistan will host the inaugural edition of the Over-40 Senior CricketWorld Cup next year. Players from several countries are expected to take partin the event. Chairman ofPakistan
Shahid Afridi launches new T10 League in Pakistan
Former Pakistan captainShahid Afridi has announced the launch oftheMega Stars League (MSL)which will take place later this year. The league aims to financially support former crick
Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir signs with Gloucestershire
Mohammad Amir will returnto first-class cricket after a gap of three years for a short-termdeal with Gloucestershire in the County Championship.Amir lastplayed afirst-class match i
Mohammad Hasnain successfully modifies bowling action
Pakistanpacer Mohammad Hasnain has successfully modified his bowlingaction. He has gonethrough tests privately in Lahore under the supervision of National HighPerformance Center (N
Hasan Ali claims figures of 6/47 in County Championship
Pakistanpacer Hasan Ali produced a special performance for Lancashire injust his second match of County Championship. He returned figures 6/47 in the first innings against Gloucest
Abid Ali scores fifty on his return to cricket following heart problem
Pakistan’sopening batter Abid Ali made a return to club cricket after four months away from the gameand scored a fifty. The 34-year-old played his first match in the ongoing SPL at
Mohammad Rizwan named Wisden’s Leading T20 Cricketer of the Year 2021
Pakistan’s wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan has been namedas the ‘Leading T20 Cricketer of the Year’ in the latest edition of the WisdenAlmanack.Rizwan became thefirst-ever player to