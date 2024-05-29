News by Asela Madhusanka
Haris Rauf: Injury Layoff Before T20 World Cup 2024 a Blessing in Disguise
In cricket, where speed and stamina are critical, an injury layoff is often seen as a setback, especially for fast bowlers. However, Pakistan’s ace pacer, Haris Rauf, has a differe
' Please Stop It ' - Kevin Pietersen Defends Ambati Rayudu Amid Social Media Backlash Over Viral Video
In a recent development, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has defended former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu after receiving criticism on social media. The controversy erup
'He loves proving people wrong' Insights from RCB Teammate Dinesh Karthik On Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and former Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli, has once again proved his supremacy in the IPL 2024, finishing the season as the leading run-s
Eoin Morgan Names India as Strongest Squad for T20 World Cup 2024
Former England captain and ODI World Cup champion Eoin Morgan believes India has the strongest lineup for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in 2024. The biggest event of this year is s
Rashid Khan Returns to Afghanistan After Nearly Four Years
Rashid Khan ranked as one of the world’s most successful cricket players, holding the top position among bowlers in the T20 Cricket World Cup history.Photo Credit: Afghanistan Cric
' I Welcome Virat ' - Shahid Afridi reply Virat Kohli’s statement on visiting Pakistan
In a recent Instagram post, well-known Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif told an uplifting story of an unexpected encounter with Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli. The video
Rassie van der Dussen Named Surprise Captain for Proteas in T20 Series Against West Indies Ahead of T20 World Cup 2024
In an unexpected turn of events, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced a new captain for the Proteas ahead of their upcoming T20 series against the West Indies. Despite not bein
IPL 2024 | MIvsLSG : Arjun Tendulkar's Fiery Exchange with Marcus Stoinis Goes Viral: Pretends to Throw Ball
During the 67th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 between the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI), Arjun Tendulkar got the chance to open the bowling for
Kohli vs. Tendulkar: David Lloyd's Verdict on India's Best Cricketer
The cricketing world has long been tempted by the argument over who is India's best cricketer: Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar. This much-discussed topic has produced a wide range
Shaheen Afridi Dismisses Rumors of Rift with Babar Azam After Leadership Change
Earlier, Pakistani Right-handed stylish batter Babar Azam, was reinstated to the captaincy job, replacing his fellow teammate Shaheen Afridi, who had led the team for just one seri
Usman Khawaja Confident About Future "I Feel Like I Can Still Perform at the Highest Level"
Usman Khawaja, an experienced Left-handed Australian opener, continues to challenge expectations and age as he approaches his 38th birthday in December 2024. Khawaja has played in
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: Warm-Up Fixtures, Schedule Unveiled
Excitement is building as the ICC Men's T20 World Cup gears up for its ninth edition in 2024. Set to be held across nine different venues in the West Indies and USA from June 1 to
Sri Lanka to Host West Indies for Exciting Women's Cricket Series Ahead of T20 World Cup : SL Women vs WI Women
After the Sri Lankan womens team successfully Qualified to the Women's T20I World Cup 2024, Sri Lanka is set to welcome West Indies for an exhilarating cricket series comprising th
Gary Kirsten to Mentor Babar Azam Ahead of T20 World Cup
Exciting times lie ahead for Pakistani cricket fans as Gary Kirsten, the mastermind behind India's 2011 World Cup victory, steps into the role of head coach for Pakistan's white-ba
" We felt frustrated " Ambati Rayudu talked about how he and Ravindra Jadeja felt at CSK
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the biggest team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. They have won five IPL titles, just like their rival Mumbai Indians (MI). One big r
Pakistan and England's Bold Move: Opting for a Series instead of Warm-up Matches
The Pakistan and England cricket teams have made an intriguing decision ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Instead of going through the usual warm-up matches, they've opted for a
Revealed: What Is The RR Tom Kohler-Cadmore Wearing Around His Neck?
England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore made his IPL debut for the Rajasthan Royals in their clash against Punjab Kings on May 15, Wednesday in Guwahati. Kohler-Cadmore's inclusion comes as a
Sandeep Lamichhane Acquitted by Nepal High Court in Rape Case, Available for T20 World Cup 2024 Selection
In a significant development, Nepal's cricket sensation Sandeep Lamichhane has been declared innocent by the Nepal High Court. With this verdict, Lamichhane is now eligible for sel
Rohit Sharma Reveals Dale Steyn as Toughest Bowler He Faced
The captain of India's cricket team, Rohit Sharma, recently revealed that the famed South African speedster Dale Steyn is the hardest bowler he has ever faced. With 699 wickets in
IPL 2024 | Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant is an instinctive captain, he'll get better with time: Ganguly
In the 64th Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match, Delhi Capitals (DC) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a significant 19 runs in a thrilling contest at the Bharat Ratna Shr