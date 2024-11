What did Tamim hint at?

As rumors circulate about Najmul Hossain Shanto potentially stepping down as captain, Tamim Iqbal has shared a photo of his three CA bats on his Instagram story. Fans are buzzing, speculating whether this could be a hint from the former captain, who has been off the field for a while. Could Tamim be eyeing a return as captain, perhaps in time for the Champions Trophy? #TamimIqbal #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam