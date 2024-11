Tamim's generosity: stands beside grandmaster Zia's family

Tamim Iqbal couldn’t stay indifferent after hearing the struggles of Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman's family shared in the media. Moved by their story, Tamim arranged to meet them at the indoor facility, offering his support to help them during this difficult time. His gesture highlights the compassion he holds for his fellow Bangladeshis. #TamimIqbal #BangladeshCricket #BangladeshCricketTeam