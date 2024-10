Tamim stands beside Shakib, calling his friend the greatest in history; there are concerns about not seeing him in the Mirpur Test

Tamim Iqbal stands alongside Shakib Al Hasan, as the latter praises him as the best in history. However, there are concerns about Tamim's participation in the Mirpur Test. Fans eagerly await updates on this situation. #TamimIqbal #ShakibAlHasan #CricketHistory #MirpurTest #BangladeshCricket