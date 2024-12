Tamim-Mushfiq share a ride; Faruk joins Tamim; Barishal owner embraces Shanto

Two longtime friends, Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, were spotted arriving together in the same car, showcasing their camaraderie. Meanwhile, Tamim was seen engaging with Faruk Ahmed, adding to the excitement of the gathering. Barishal’s team owner also joined the moment, warmly embracing Najmul Hossain Shanto, reflecting the unity and bond within the team ahead of the season.