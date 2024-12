Tamim Iqbal: The legend will return to the national team fully fit

Tamim Iqbal has made his cricketing return through the NCL T20. Meanwhile, Mohsin Sheikh, the analyst who worked with Tamim in the Bangladesh team, is currently busy with the Bangla Tigers. Having closely observed Tamim during his time away, Mohsin notes the sheer determination Tamim has shown to make a comeback. According to Mohsin, Tamim is doing everything necessary to return stronger than ever!