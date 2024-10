Tamim called Shakib the best cricketer of Bangladesh, the end was not pretty | Shakib | Tamim

When Shakib Al Hasan was bowling in a possible farewell to the white outfit, commentator Tamim called him the best bowler of the Bangladesh team. Earlier, Tamim also praised all-rounder Shakib several times Although the team's bad loss in white did not end well for Shakib. #shakibalhasan #tamimiqbal #indvsban