Sports ministry announces 5 million taka bonus for champion U19s; BCB to host reception

Bangladesh has once again proven their dominance in the Asian cricketing arena by clinching the U19 Asia Cup title for the second time. Even before Tamim Emon and his teammates returned home, they were greeted with a bonus announcement. The victorious U19 cricketers are set to receive a handsome bonus of nearly 5 million taka as a reward for their outstanding performance.